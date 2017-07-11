Twitter user Tommy Rivers recently agreed to dog sit for his aunt's dog, Pepper. Seems like NBD, except that it turns out, Tommy's aunt's dog Pepper is "the most Beautiful Girl in the world." And the the "most Beautiful Girl in the world" has a very specific and elaborate set of needs, which Tommy's aunt laid out in two pages, using several elaborate fonts.
Look at this:
Is that not the most extra list of doggy demands you've ever seen??? This reads like a tour rider for Mariah Carey. But before throwing shade, we are fairly certain that Pepper, like Mariah, has the looks, charm and talent (at being cute) to qualify for this level of star treatment. I mean, just look at this tiny queen:
Apparently the internet agrees. Tommy shared the list on Twitter on Sunday, where it quickly went viral:
And Twitter seems to love Pepper as much as we can assume Pepper loves Pepper (she's a diva after all!):
And like a true diva, Pepper thrives under attention. But it won't stop her from getting her beauty sleep!
Okay, Pepper has cuter pajamas than I do.
Don't we all just want to be loved the way Tommy's aunt loves Pepper? Aside from the "no carbs" rule. That's just barbaric.