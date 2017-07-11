Advertising

Baby Fiona the hippo had a bit of a family reunion at the Cincinnati Zoo today, as her father Henry joined the little hippo and her mom, Bibi.

The father hippo joined mom and Fiona in their Hippo Cove area, with the zoo explaining on their website: "Family reunion! We’ve never been more excited about a post! BiFi (the power duo name that’s being used for Bibi and Fiona) was joined by Henry this morning for the first time. The three were introduced in Hippo Cove’s outdoor pool before the Zoo opened, supervised by their care team."

Advertising

They further explained: "The short introduction went well. Bibi intervened when Henry got too close to Fiona, which was exactly what we were hoping to see. Introductions will continue. There is still no set schedule for when Fiona will be out. When she is out, she has access to go inside, so visitors may or may not see her. Please be understanding if you visit the Zoo and Hippo Cove is closed off as the family needs time to get used to each other in the outdoor pool."

A post shared by Cincinnati Zoo (@cincinnatizoo) on Jul 11, 2017 at 1:05pm PDT

Advertising

Christina Gorsuch, curator of mammals, further explained, "The introduction lasted about an hour, and we couldn’t be more pleased with how it went."

Fiona and her mom have been together mostly, with some contact with Henry inside, "but today was the first time that the three hippos have been together," she added.

In a press release from the zoo, they explained that they will continue to increase the trio’s time together.

Fiona captivated the world when she was born prematurely on January 24, weighing just 20 pounds (normal birth weight for hippos is between 55 – 120 pounds).

Advertising

She has made steady progress, which has been documented on the zoo’s blog and Instagram account, and she now weighs almost 375 pounds.

Gorsuch noted, “It has taken almost six months to reach this major milestone, and it feels great. There’s no manual on how to hand raise and reintroduce a premature hippo, but our animal care staff got Fiona through health hurdles and overcame curveballs to get us where we are now.”

Even the fish love Fiona! #FionaFix #closeenoughtocare #cincinnatizoo #cincinnati #hippo A post shared by Cincinnati Zoo (@cincinnatizoo) on Jul 8, 2017 at 9:03am PDT

Advertising

© Copyright 2017 Someecards, Inc.