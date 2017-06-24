Advertising

Hey, guys. The news has been a little rough over the past couple months, hasn't it? Here's something that may cheer you up.

Recently, the Dallas Zoo posted this video to its YouTube page of a gorilla splashing around and having the best time of his little gorilla life in a kiddy pool. He's so happy in fact, that it looks like he's dancing.

A gorilla dancing without music? Not on the internet's watch. Twitter user Bob Hagh, a video producer, decided to add some tunes to the gorilla's dance party. His choice? "Maniac" from the movie Flashdance.

Yes. This is the greatest thing you've ever seen. We know.

Naturally, Twitter was downright delighted by Hagh's adjustment.

Thank you, gorilla for being a positive source of light in these dark times. You have to wonder, will this dancing gorilla be the thing that finally brings America together as one? We sure hope so.

#Gorilla2020

