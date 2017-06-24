Advertising

Hey, guys. The news has been a little rough over the past couple months, hasn't it? Here's something that may cheer you up.

Recently, the Dallas Zoo posted this video to its YouTube page of a gorilla splashing around and having the best time of his little gorilla life in a kiddy pool. He's so happy in fact, that it looks like he's dancing.

A gorilla dancing without music? Not on the internet's watch. Twitter user Bob Hagh, a video producer, decided to add some tunes to the gorilla's dance party. His choice? "Maniac" from the movie Flashdance.

I added some music to this. pic.twitter.com/UwjhTKpaeu — Bob Hagh (@BobHagh) June 22, 2017

Yes. This is the greatest thing you've ever seen. We know.

Naturally, Twitter was downright delighted by Hagh's adjustment.

this is absolutely incredible, thank you for this gift — Kristina Lucare🥂i (@KristinaLuca) June 22, 2017

Bob this is sincerely one of the best things I've ever seen on the internet — Evan Sowards (@9ersEv) June 23, 2017

We should all try, just once, to be this happy... https://t.co/BcOsxqeGYp — Don Van Natta Jr. (@DVNJr) June 23, 2017

Someone just walked into the work bathroom when I was sitting on the toilet watching a gorilla dancing to 'maniac' — mild gal rhirhi (@rhianakasey) June 23, 2017

Thank you, gorilla for being a positive source of light in these dark times. You have to wonder, will this dancing gorilla be the thing that finally brings America together as one? We sure hope so.

#Gorilla2020

