Advertising

Get ready to meet your new spirit animal.

On Friday, the National Zoo in Washington, D.C. posted the following video to their Twitter account. It's a supercut of one of their pandas, Bei Bei, falling out of trees. It is one of the greatest videos you will ever see.

🐼#BeiBei is working on his dismounts out of the trees! Pandas are adept climbers & will climb & fall during play sessions #PandaStory pic.twitter.com/6bk0ML1eUM — National Zoo (@NationalZoo) July 7, 2017

The video has since been shared thousands of time, and it seems that people on Twitter just can't get enough of Bei Bei.

Advertising

I could watch this panda fall out of trees literally all day https://t.co/6nLeqbgw3g — Mark Arpaia (@MarkArpaia) July 7, 2017

Some loved the National Zoo's insistence that Bei Bei was "working on his dismounts" and not just extremely clumsy.

I think the @nationalzoo is being polite to BeiBei with this caption . . . https://t.co/BCgDDN6muD — Phil (@PhilEager) July 7, 2017

I'm suspicious of this story that Bei Bei is working on dismounts and not just falling out of trees. https://t.co/Vcp4egcxl5 — Brandi Geography B. (@ItsTheBrandi) July 7, 2017

Some people saw themselves in Bei Bei.

Advertising

One of the things to love about Bei Bei is when he does things like smack a bush in frustration after a fall. Me too, Bei. Me too https://t.co/rvgMouM5Hq — Law Geek (@law_geek) July 7, 2017

This panda is me doing literally anything other than eating pizza and playing video games — shahrose (@shahroseaziz) July 8, 2017

And, of course, there were panda puns.

Nobody puts Bei Bei in a corner — Stephanie Johnston (@SoongJohnston) July 7, 2017

Don't worry Bei Bei, we know you don't fall out of *every* tree you climb.

Advertising

"Ugh. This is mortifying. Why can't they show any of my good landings?!" 🌳 pic.twitter.com/fnO1zXUL6c — Michelle (@MichelleinTheUK) July 7, 2017

We're all rooting for you, pal. Hang in there.

© Copyright 2017 Someecards, Inc.