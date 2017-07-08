Get ready to meet your new spirit animal.
On Friday, the National Zoo in Washington, D.C. posted the following video to their Twitter account. It's a supercut of one of their pandas, Bei Bei, falling out of trees. It is one of the greatest videos you will ever see.
The video has since been shared thousands of time, and it seems that people on Twitter just can't get enough of Bei Bei.
Some loved the National Zoo's insistence that Bei Bei was "working on his dismounts" and not just extremely clumsy.
Some people saw themselves in Bei Bei.
And, of course, there were panda puns.
Don't worry Bei Bei, we know you don't fall out of *every* tree you climb.
We're all rooting for you, pal. Hang in there.