When it comes to dogs and pools, there are two kinds of relationships. There's the kind of dog that loves nothing more than paddling around in the water with you, and then there's the type of pooch who would rather run around the edge and bark like mad, seemingly trying to warn you that you're drowning.

But what happens when these two get together? Well, that's when things get really interesting. Just watch how this pool-averse mini Yorkie reacted when its friend, a big Labrador, decided to take a refreshing swim.

I'd ask where I have to go to swim with these awesome dogs, but more importantly, when is that Yorkie getting its own action-movie franchise?

