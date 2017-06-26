Advertising

Beauty lovers know that social media is the first and best place to turn for hairstyle inspiration. Thanks to Twitter user Kerbie Gibbs, you can now stop screenshotting Gigi Hadid's latest braid on Instagram and bring in a picture of a trendy dog instead.

Gibbs posted a close-up of her dog's perfectly tousled ear, with the natural highlights a brunette would kill for. "My dog's ear is like the perfect picture to show your hairdresser if you want beachy waves and caramel highlights," Gibbs wrote. Isn't that 1) true and 2) much more fun to look at than whatever actress/supermodel/Instagram celeb whose look you were planning to bring to the stylist instead?

My dog's ear is like the perfect picture to show your hairdresser if you want beachy waves and caramel highlights pic.twitter.com/vSuoDqKQ8u — Kerbie Gibbs (@kerbiegibbs) June 24, 2017

Over 180,000 retweets later, people wanted a few more hairstyle options (and to show off their dogs.) So they started responding on Twitter with their own dogs' perfect waves.

Some had achieved the perfect shade of platinum blonde.

Jessie's ears are on that platinum blonde hype 👋🏻👩🏼 ft. her bed head pic.twitter.com/BXHZcC5pJG — lucie ✨ (@_luciejones) June 26, 2017

Some totally have the grunge look down.

Some are trying to bring back the '80s.

Is crimped hair back in style yet? 💁🏼 pic.twitter.com/KRaaK1xNBD — Ashley Mayer (@ashleymayer) June 26, 2017

And some are just humans who want hair care tips.

what shampoo does your dog use is the real question — Rebecca Hong (@rebeccahong) June 26, 2017

It's a tough question in a dog owner's life, but one that you might want to take a good, long look at. Does your dog have better hair than you?

