You know we here at Someecards love puzzles and love cats (especially cats who are jerks), so imagine our delight at this new game making its way around the interwebs.

The game, called "spot the cat" has been trending on Twitter recently. To play, users post photos that have a sneaky feline hiding somewhere in them, and then their followers attempt to, you guessed it, spot the cat. While some of these little kitties are pretty terrible (but very funny) hiders, some of them are actually pretty tough to find.

Think you're a master cat-spotter? Let's find out. We'll start out with some easier ones.

Can you spot the cat in all the stuffed animals🐱💙 pic.twitter.com/nlp1JzHZ1f — Sommertime (@RealLifeSnow) June 24, 2017

Whoever taught @kjdawson80's cat to hide needs to start over 🙃 If I can see you little kitten, then you are not hiding properly 😍 pic.twitter.com/cxXWJ4juMD — Barbara (@tearose60) July 2, 2017

Spot the cat. We're going to stay up all night. pic.twitter.com/tfTHbCDYLW — cat (@irnbrudreaming) June 8, 2017

Here's where it starts to get a teeny bit harder.

These ones are really tough. Can you find the kitties?

Let's play spot the cat pic.twitter.com/gxcuDOufuW — Portmanteau Jones (@SadlyCatless) June 10, 2017

Woo hoo! Wasn't that fun?!

