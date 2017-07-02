Cute > Animals
Cute > Animals
Can you spot the cats hiding in these photos?
You know we here at Someecards love puzzles and love cats (especially cats who are jerks), so imagine our delight at this new game making its way around the interwebs.
The game, called "spot the cat" has been trending on Twitter recently. To play, users post photos that have a sneaky feline hiding somewhere in them, and then their followers attempt to, you guessed it, spot the cat. While some of these little kitties are pretty terrible (but very funny) hiders, some of them are actually pretty tough to find.
Think you're a master cat-spotter? Let's find out. We'll start out with some easier ones.
Spot the cat! 🐈😂 pic.twitter.com/lDkcyaVWel— 💋Kate💋 (@Kate_Newey) June 28, 2017
Can you spot the cat in all the stuffed animals🐱💙 pic.twitter.com/nlp1JzHZ1f— Sommertime (@RealLifeSnow) June 24, 2017
Whoever taught @kjdawson80's cat to hide needs to start over 🙃 If I can see you little kitten, then you are not hiding properly 😍 pic.twitter.com/cxXWJ4juMD— Barbara (@tearose60) July 2, 2017
Spot the cat. We're going to stay up all night. pic.twitter.com/tfTHbCDYLW— cat (@irnbrudreaming) June 8, 2017
Here's where it starts to get a teeny bit harder.
Yes... #spotthecat pic.twitter.com/72avoE1GhR— Richard Alexander (@RichardA_Writer) July 2, 2017
Spot the cat pic.twitter.com/g3s2qZXvuN— feeb (@pipson_) June 29, 2017
Chaos!! Spot the cat 😄 pic.twitter.com/9kanLkON4h— aLEXander (@LexStaley_) May 30, 2017
Spot the cat pic.twitter.com/ufiYMqbpx6— sadison (@astoldbymads) May 28, 2017
#cat cam *spot the cat* pic.twitter.com/9Qw3rzgnCY— Samantha Lara Cresta (@Sampfan) May 28, 2017
These ones are really tough. Can you find the kitties?
Let's play spot the cat pic.twitter.com/gxcuDOufuW— Portmanteau Jones (@SadlyCatless) June 10, 2017
July 2, 2017
Woo hoo! Wasn't that fun?!