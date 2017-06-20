Advertising

Bishop Curry has invented a life-saving device that could prevent babies (and pets) from dying in hot cars. The 10-year-old (that's right, he's ten) told the Huffington Post that the idea "kind of came in my head" after his neighbor's 6-month-old infant died from being in an overheated car. He calls his invention the Oasis.

10-year Old Bishop Curry, invents a life-saving device To Curb Infant Deaths https://t.co/rcxbeTPRvZ pic.twitter.com/Gh2OnqGY3o — Glam Africa Mag (@glamafricamag) June 20, 2017

The Oasis will conceivably cut down on or completely end hot car deaths by producing cool air once its sensors detect climbing temperatures. It will also have an antenna that'll send a signal to parents and to authorities.

Currently, the Oasis exists only in the form of a 3-D clay model, but according to the Huffington Post, Curry's father, Bishop Curry IV, started a GoFundMe campaign for the invention. At the time of this article, the fundraiser has raised a total of $26,265, surpassing its goal of $20,000. That money will go toward a patent for the Oasis, plus protyping and manufacturing fees.

According to a CNN article from June 2016, which cites the National Safety Council, the number of children who've died from being left in hot cars had nearly tripled from the same time the previous year.

The Huffington Post reports that Curry wants to be an inventor when he grows up (although it seems like he's one already), and he's planning on developing a time machine. He really could be the person to do it, although he might need a slightly larger GoFundMe account.

