Learning to make sound decisions is an important part of a young person's education. One way to teach kids how to weigh the positive and negative consequences to their actions is to have them identify a problem and then make a "decision tree" to determine the best solution.

Here is an example of a boring, adult decision tree that I found on Google images:

This adult has low standards, but you get the concept. Dataspirant

In an image going viral this week on Imgur, a child learned the logical strategies of the "decision tree" a little too effectively, to the point that he's terrified thousands of netizens— not easy to do in a community that routinely sees it all.

What's the problem? "My sister socked me in the nose." Information Needed: "My sister is littler, it hurt." Option A: "Punch her lights out." --> Positive Consequences: "I will be happy." --> Negative Consequences: "I will get in trouble." Option B: "Tell on her." --> Positive Consequences: "She will get in trouble." --> Negative Consequences: "I will be a tattletail." Option C: "Lock her in the closet." --> Positive Consequences: "I will never see her again." --> Negative Consequences: "I don't see any."

The child chooses option C: "Lock her in the closet" and "never see her again." Thanks, logic.

This is the problem with a system of thought that does not take morality into consideration. Logic is a cold beast. Careful what you're teaching your children.

Or, you know, an adult pretending to be a kid.

Either way, try this learning technique on your child—and find out if they have what it takes to conquer the world.

