While President Trump continues to embarrass us abroad this weekend, former president Barack Obama continues to prove that he is better at meeting cute babies than any other head of state in history. This time, it was at Anchorage International Airport, where he was immediately drawn to Jolene Jackinsky's 6-month-old baby Giselle, asking "Who is this pretty girl?"
Naturally, the internet swooned.
According to ABC, Obama and Jackinsky discussed how fast children grow up and where they were traveling—he was headed home from vacation, while she was on her way to her own vacation. And when Giselle's father joined the group, Obama jokingly said, "I'm taking your baby."
Honestly, if anyone could get away with it...