While President Trump continues to embarrass us abroad this weekend, former president Barack Obama continues to prove that he is better at meeting cute babies than any other head of state in history. This time, it was at Anchorage International Airport, where he was immediately drawn to Jolene Jackinsky's 6-month-old baby Giselle, asking "Who is this pretty girl?"

"Oh my God, it is Obama": Alaska mom, baby meet ex-president https://t.co/hig00Hf1uQ pic.twitter.com/zKhxy7oWnw — ABC News (@ABC) July 8, 2017

Naturally, the internet swooned.

that baby is more fashionable than I could ever be https://t.co/tuLb4kN8gG — Fran K. (@fran_k_ly) July 8, 2017

always keep a spare church hat in case you meet obama pic.twitter.com/VVjRnuaRvU — Robin Thede (@robinthede) July 8, 2017

What a moment in that baby's history. https://t.co/ChXvjXLdej — Clara Lambert (@NYClara) July 8, 2017

Be right back. Gonna go camp out in airports in obscure locations for a while. Next stop, Fiji! #WITWIO https://t.co/ANM4M9QGA4 — IM🍑 (@PalmettoProgres) July 8, 2017

Obama in the wild is the new Hillary in the wild https://t.co/tcMsKD8ZIj — Amy Fiscus (@amyfiscus) July 8, 2017

The most handsome man alive, ladies and gents. https://t.co/WFIIBvfCb1 — Mary Rose (@MaryInTheRoses) July 8, 2017

Obama + babies is one of my favorite things 😍😍😍😍 https://t.co/P1dlVSh5qB — Sh@r¡ (@Sharipep) July 8, 2017

I would cry so many tears if Obama held my child https://t.co/AtP8Afxph5 — Jasmin Roederer (@JazzyFlagrant) July 8, 2017

The ex I will never get over https://t.co/YQBFpGMLwN — Jedi General Jordan (@jchaf15) July 8, 2017

I miss him so much!! https://t.co/trLRdteoIs — ePod (@HappitoBurrito) July 8, 2017

According to ABC, Obama and Jackinsky discussed how fast children grow up and where they were traveling—he was headed home from vacation, while she was on her way to her own vacation. And when Giselle's father joined the group, Obama jokingly said, "I'm taking your baby."

Honestly, if anyone could get away with it...

