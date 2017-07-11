Advertising

Teaching growing children about their changing bodies is one of the most awkward tasks that parents have to face, and the folks over at Cut have decided to put it all on video. They've already released a pretty cringe-worthy video of parents teaching their kids about periods, but their latest one tackles perhaps the most awkward conversation topic yet: masturbation.

We're not sure if it's worse for the parents who have to explain what "adult toys" are to their kids or for the kids who have to listen to their parents talk about "adult toys."

Advertising

We do agree with that first kid, though. The phrase, "Choking their chicken," is rude to chickens.

© Copyright 2017 Someecards, Inc.