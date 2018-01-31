Puppy Bowl 2018: How to watch the Animal Planet Live Stream

At 3 PM on February 4th an epic matchup between adoptable puppy players from Team Ruff and Team Fluff kicks off in Animal Planet's 14th Annual Puppy Bowl. Of course there will be a sideline "repawter" a "rufferee" and two teams of energetic, if not organized, puppies trying vying for the “Lombarky” trophy (but really mostly just being cute).

The puppies are all rescues from 48 different animal shelters and organizations from 25 U.S. states and territories, especially areas hit by natural disasters, like Florida, Houston and Puerto Rico.

Who's Playing?

As the Patriots prepare for the Eagles, the Puppy Bowl will feature the "Pup-triots" and the "B-eagles."

When is Puppy Bowl 2018?

"Kickoff" for the live stream is 3 p.m., but Animal Planet will start the Puppy Bowl "tail-gating" at 2PM ET/11AM PT, featuring aww-nalysis and cuddly commentary from sports anchor James Hound with Rodt Weiler and Sheena Inu serving as pregame show analysts. The competitive canines will conduct their pre-game rituals from the PUPPY BOWL locker room, which includes an all-new locker room webcam. Additionally, Gordon Setter and Greta Dane will serve as pre-game field correspondents.

