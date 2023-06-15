Someecards Logo
ADVERTISING
19 people remind us of the craziest award show moments over the years.

19 people remind us of the craziest award show moments over the years.

Carson Cupello
Jun 15, 2023 | 7:50 PM
ADVERTISING

There are two types of people: those who watch award shows, and those who watch the highlights the next day.

Whichever one you happen to be, fret not! We have compiled a list of people's favorite moments: be them hilarious, cringe, or heartwarming.

Spoiler: No, we will not be featuring 'the slap'.

1. SNL royalty Kristin Wiig and Will Ferrell reunite for this epic:

2. Modesty isn't always a virtue for Elaine Stritch:

3. JLD and Tony Hale making VEEP fans scream everywhere:

4. Some actors don't need to played offstage:

5. Obvi we had no choice but to include...

6. Steve Carrell joins Wiig in presenter history:

7. If you thought J-Cool's last speech was amazing, look at this:

8. Sandra OH SNAP!

Full (and hilarious) version here:

9. Anne Hathaway and Emily Blunt go method:

10. T.Swift learns something new about J.Lo:

11. Maya Rudolph and Tiffany Haddish put the audience at ease:

12. A petty little piece of history about Julie Andrews:

13. Nancy Carell is a brilliant speech writer:

14. No one stands a chance against Amy and Tina:

15. Actually, let's do one more:

16. I dare you not to cry at this:

17. Poor Jahn Trabolta...

18. Jon Stewart and Stephen Colbert can't not be funny:

19. And the king of angering people at award shows himself, Mr. Ricky Gervais:

Which makes this tweet more relevant than ever:

Sources: Twitter
© Copyright 2023 Someecards, Inc
ADVERTISING
Featured Content