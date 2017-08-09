Advertising

Lots of people get tattoos representing their favorite band or artist, but one anonymous Beyoncé fan has taken it to the next level by getting some very large tattoos of her twins names, Sir and Rumi, on his hands.

Super duper fans #cartertwins #beyonce #jayz A post shared by Baller Alert (@balleralert) on Jul 31, 2017 at 12:10pm PDT

That is certainly some dedication. Especially considering that a lot of people are not going to know that those are the names of Beyoncé's children and are just going to assume you are into leather and also 13th century Persian poets. Which could make for some very interesting conversations, at the very least.

Notably, even Bey and Jay-Z do not even have tattoos of their children's names, which causes one to wonder -- what, exactly, was the thought process for this? What did that entail? "Oh man, I love Beyoncé so much. I will show my love by getting the names of her children tattooed on my hands, and then probably she will want to be my best friend! Surely this will never be a weird thing to explain in a professional setting!"

Maybe this would have been a better choice?

What if someday he has his own kids, and they grow up with a complex because he's got Beyoncé's kids names on his hands instead of theirs?



Did he consider how she would feel? I mean, it's possible she is OK with it, but if I were a famous person with kids and someone got my new baby's name tattooed on their hands, I would be concerned. To say the least.



Just saying, someone should probably check and make sure he's not a real big fan of Catcher in the Rye.

