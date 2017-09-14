Advertising

In early drafts of Roald Dahl’s book Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, the late British author envisioned 11-year-old protagonist Charlie Bucket very differently than he is typically portrayed–Dahl originally intended for Charlie to be black.

Liccy Dahl, Roald Dahl’s widow, and her husband's biographer, Donald Sturrock, recently sat down for an interview with BBC Radio 4, where they explained why Dahl gave in and made Charlie white.

Roald Dahl originally wanted Charlie from Charlie and the Chocolate Factory to be black #r4today pic.twitter.com/h2P4NkI78f — BBC Radio 4 Today (@BBCr4today) September 13, 2017

“His first Charlie that he wrote about was a little black boy,” Liccy Dahl said on the program, as reported by BBC. “I'm sure that was influenced by America.” BBC adds that Liccy Dahl thought the change was a “great pity.”

“It was his agent who thought it was a bad idea, when the book was first published, to have a black hero,” added Sturrock. “She said people would ask, why?”

“Well that's the next book, isn't it? A reworking,” the radio host asked the pair. Liccy Dahl seemed on board with the idea. She replied, “I know, it would be wonderful, wouldn’t it?”

As pointed out by the Huffington Post, Dahl’s agent’s insistence on making Charlie white instead of black is an example of the whitewashing that occurs all too often in the entertainment industry. Not to mention, the decision had a huge impact on the two film versions of the story, both of which feature a white Charlie (and almost all-white casts)

Did you know that Roald Dahl's Charlie from Charlie and the Chocolate Factory was originally meant to be black? #r4today #RoaldDahlDay pic.twitter.com/QOlDdMmvVP — BBC Radio 4 Today (@BBCr4today) September 13, 2017

After BBC Radio 4 tweeted the revealing clip, many people responded, expressing their disbelief that the book was whitewashed in this way.

Black people are attacked on every front. Ridiculous! #CharlieandtheChocolateFactory — Jayday (@JJ353774) September 14, 2017

I can already see somebody flipping the idea to the Chocolate Kid And The Chocolate Factory. 😂. They can still make the idea happen though. — YoungPun1 (@YNGPUN1) September 14, 2017

So Roald Dahl originally wrote Charlie as young black boy but his agent told him not to because "people would ask why". Such a shame. https://t.co/bwimaRj3tj — Moneer Elmasseek (@MoneerElmasseek) September 14, 2017

How infuriating Dahl's agent made him change Charlie from black to white. This could have been such an amazing influence against racism. https://t.co/35jUCXhv5N — Lucinda Hawksley (@lucindahawksley) September 13, 2017

I loved this book growing up but imagine how many young black children it would've inspired...... #whitewashing https://t.co/6zfDLmcLq5 — Rhoda Ola-Said (@tomiRhoda) September 14, 2017

Good for you. Some of us read books and like to see ourselves reflected in the stories. — Devon Williams (@bendthekneequa) September 14, 2017

Yo that would've made me love Charlie and the chocolate factory even more https://t.co/HgHMuBE198 — Tom Bond (@Vagabond_tbj) September 13, 2017

Others shared a reminder that because Dahl was white, perhaps he would not have been able to authentically portray Charlie (and his family) as black.

@ same time when u think about Charlie's gparents, blk stereotypes as layabouts wud suck...jst a thought pic.twitter.com/cJpJdYVPyY — kh'wrennkay (@khwrennkay) September 14, 2017

Dont know how authentic RD could have written a black charlie, but shame on agents for changing the original idea #RoaldDahlDay — Matt Hillier (@mattthilli) September 13, 2017

@Goofyfan_Chuck @blackvoices Some people have said it would have been a bad thing as his family stayed in bed all day and stuff. — Emma (@EmmaofEngland) September 14, 2017

Hmmm not sure that should be an issue since they stayed in bed because they were elderly — Rhoda Ola-Said (@tomiRhoda) September 14, 2017

Either way, the reason Charlie is white in the books and films is deeply rooted in racism...just like a lot of stuff in America right now. :(

