Someone taught a keyboard to write 'Harry Potter' books and the result is hilariously weird.

Botnik Studios is kinda like Someecards, except instead of comedians and writers working together to create articles, it's writers and artists teaming up with machines — like the keyboard they taught all seven Harry Potter books and used to spit out a brand new adventure for everyone's favorite boy wizard.
Mashable describes the following sentences as "algorithmically constructed," but we just call it magic. The book would be titled, Harry Potter and the Portrait of what Looked Like a Large Pile of Ash.
Here's the first paragraph of the delightful first chapter — "The Handsome One" — of what we hope will be an entire seven book series of predictive-text written Harry Potter tales:
The castle grounds snarled with a wave of magically magnified wind. The sky outside was a great black ceiling, which was full of blood. The only sounds drifting from Hagrid's hut were the disdainful shrieks of his own furniture. Magic: it was something that Harry Potter thought was very good.
You can read the full chapter over at Botnik's website or below.
But here are our favorite lines:
- Ron was standing there and doing a kind of frenzied tap dance. He saw Harry and immediately began to eat Hermione's family.
- Ron's Ron shirt was just as bad as Ron himself.
- "If you two can't clump happily, I'm going to get aggressive," confessed the reasonable Hermione.
- "What about Ron magic?" offered Ron.
- Ron was going to be spiders. He just was.
- "Locked," said Mr. Staircase, the shabby-robed ghost. They looked at the door, screaming about how closed it was and asking it to be replaced with a small orb. The password was "BEEF WOMEN," Hermione cried.
- Harry tore his eyes from his head and threw them into the forest.
- The tall Death Eater was wearing a shirt that said 'Hermione Has Forgotten How To Dance,' so Hermione dipped his face in mud.
- "Not so handsome now," thought Harry as he dipped Hermione in hot sauce.
- Several long pumpkins fell out of McGonagall.
- The pig of Hufflepuff pulsed like a large bullfrog. Dumbledore smile at it, and placed his hand on its head: "You are Hagrid now."
One of Botnik's creators elaborated a little more on the writing process:
But everyone else just cackled like Hermione, who had magically vanished a pumpkin wedge into her pottery.
And so the boy wizard gazed upon his wand and thought very enchantingly "this is a wand."