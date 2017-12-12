Someone taught a keyboard to write 'Harry Potter' books and the result is hilariously weird.

Botnik Studios is kinda like Someecards, except instead of comedians and writers working together to create articles, it's writers and artists teaming up with machines — like the keyboard they taught all seven Harry Potter books and used to spit out a brand new adventure for everyone's favorite boy wizard.

Mashable describes the following sentences as "algorithmically constructed," but we just call it magic. The book would be titled, Harry Potter and the Portrait of what Looked Like a Large Pile of Ash.

Here's the first paragraph of the delightful first chapter — "The Handsome One" — of what we hope will be an entire seven book series of predictive-text written Harry Potter tales:

The castle grounds snarled with a wave of magically magnified wind. The sky outside was a great black ceiling, which was full of blood. The only sounds drifting from Hagrid's hut were the disdainful shrieks of his own furniture. Magic: it was something that Harry Potter thought was very good.

You can read the full chapter over at Botnik's website or below.

We used predictive keyboards trained on all seven books to ghostwrite this spellbinding new Harry Potter chapter https://t.co/UaC6rMlqTy pic.twitter.com/VyxZwMYVVy — Botnik Studios (@botnikstudios) December 12, 2017

But here are our favorite lines: