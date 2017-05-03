This is Erin Chack.
Erin is a writer at Buzzfeed who recently published her first book, This Is Really Happening.
Now, I've never written a book before, but I imagine watching all your hard work manifest itself into a real, tangible thing people can hold and read feels a little bit like having a brand new baby that everyone wants to visit. Apparently, Erin agrees.
She celebrated the "birth" of her book baby with a hilariously literal photo shoot, which she posted to Twitter on Tuesday.
Erin told Buzzfeed that she enlisted her friend Alijah to play the OB and had her boyfriend take the photos of her book being "born."
Erin told Buzzfeed she had previously joked with her agent about "giving birth" to the book, and "how writing it was the gestation period and when it finally came out people would get to meet it and see it's face, like a real baby."
Erin put the birthing jokes on the back burner until one night just before the book came out. She was on the phone with her friend when the idea for the photo shoot emerged. She told Buzzfeed:
And then I was on the phone with my best friend Alijah one night a couple months ago and we were talking about the book, and at the same time we were like WE SHOULD DO A BIRTHING PHOTO SHOOT because we have the same brain.
Congrats to Erin on her brand new book baby. It looks just like her, doesn't it?