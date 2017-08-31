If you are the product of the public school system, you were probably forced to read William Golding’s Lord Of The Flies at some point. The 1954 classic novel tells the tale of British schoolboys struggling to govern themselves after getting stranded on a remote island, and, spoiler alert: sh*t gets crazy and people die. So far we already have two film adaptations of the book— one made in 1963 and one in 1990— but on Wednesday, Warner Brothers announced that they are planning on producing a new version of Lord of the Flies with a twist: the people stranded on the island will all be girls.
Oh great, another female reboot to RUIN YOUR CHILDHOOD!
The all-female Lord of the Flies film will be created by...you guessed it! Two dudes! Scott McGehee and David Siegel are currently signed on to write and direct the project. What could possibly go wrong with two grown men writing a story from the perspective of young girls?
"We want to do a very faithful but contemporized adaptation of the book, but our idea was to do it with all girls rather than boys," Siegel told Deadline. "It is a timeless story that is especially relevant today, with the interpersonal conflicts and bullying, and the idea of children forming a society and replicating the behavior they saw in grownups before they were marooned."
McGehee added, "It breaks away from some of the conventions, the ways we think of boys and aggression. People still talk about the movie and the book from the standpoint of pure storytelling. It is a great adventure story, real entertainment, but it has a lot of meaning embedded in it as well. We’ve gotten to think about this awhile as the rights were worked out, and we’re super eager to put pen to paper."
Okay, pause. When people think of Lord of the Flies, they do think of boys and aggression...because that is kind of the point. But don't just take my word for it— take Twitter's:
As it stands, the drama of the news of the remake may be greater than anything we will be seeing on screen. WHO HAS THE DAMN CONCH?
My personal take on the all-female Lord of the Flies?