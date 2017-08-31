Advertising

If you are the product of the public school system, you were probably forced to read William Golding’s Lord Of The Flies at some point. The 1954 classic novel tells the tale of British schoolboys struggling to govern themselves after getting stranded on a remote island, and, spoiler alert: sh*t gets crazy and people die. So far we already have two film adaptations of the book— one made in 1963 and one in 1990— but on Wednesday, Warner Brothers announced that they are planning on producing a new version of Lord of the Flies with a twist: the people stranded on the island will all be girls.

Advertising

Oh great, another female reboot to RUIN YOUR CHILDHOOD!

Just kidding. If 'Lord of the Flies' was your childhood, you had a bad childhood. giphy

The all-female Lord of the Flies film will be created by...you guessed it! Two dudes! Scott McGehee and David Siegel are currently signed on to write and direct the project. What could possibly go wrong with two grown men writing a story from the perspective of young girls?

giphy

Advertising

"We want to do a very faithful but contemporized adaptation of the book, but our idea was to do it with all girls rather than boys," Siegel told Deadline. "It is a timeless story that is especially relevant today, with the interpersonal conflicts and bullying, and the idea of children forming a society and replicating the behavior they saw in grownups before they were marooned."

Harry Hook's 1990 adaptation of 'Lord of the Flies'. IMDB: Lord of the Flies

McGehee added, "It breaks away from some of the conventions, the ways we think of boys and aggression. People still talk about the movie and the book from the standpoint of pure storytelling. It is a great adventure story, real entertainment, but it has a lot of meaning embedded in it as well. We’ve gotten to think about this awhile as the rights were worked out, and we’re super eager to put pen to paper."

Advertising

Uhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhh giphy

Okay, pause. When people think of Lord of the Flies, they do think of boys and aggression...because that is kind of the point. But don't just take my word for it— take Twitter's:

An all women remake of Lord of the Flies makes no sense because... the plot of that book wouldn't happen with all women. — roxane gay (@rgay) August 31, 2017

uhm lord of the flies is about the replication of systemic masculine toxicity

every 9th grader knows this

u can read about it on sparknotes https://t.co/EQFyuSA3MV — froy (@froynextdoor) August 31, 2017

Advertising

The all-female Lord of the Flies will just be a group of young women apologizing to each other over and over till everyone is dead. — Jessica Valenti (@JessicaValenti) August 31, 2017

Dudes writing a female version of LORD OF THE FLIES is like a gift to the problematic think piece gods... — Scott Mendelson (@ScottMendelson) August 30, 2017

The female-led Lord of the Flies wouldn't ever happen because women would just branch off into their own respective groups peacefully — rachel leishman (@RachelLeishman) August 30, 2017

imagine having such little interest in seeking out original stories about girlhood by women that you remake LORD OF THE FLIES with girls — JamesHurleyVEVO (@soalexgoes) August 30, 2017

Advertising

The all-female Lord of the Flies movie will just be 2 hours of the girls enjoying not having their jokes mansplained to them. — On Vacation Don't@me (@OhNoSheTwitnt) August 31, 2017

I mean, "Lord of the Flies" is about toxic masculinity. Hollywood should just have two women write a major film ABOUT TOXIC MASCULINITY. — Charles Clymer🏳️‍🌈 (@cmclymer) August 31, 2017

If you want to hear about a female Lord of the Flies let me tell you about my experiences in all-girls' show choir — Mara Wilson (@MaraWilson) August 31, 2017

A female lord of the flies where everything goes fine and they create a society on a secret island wait this is the start of wonder woman — TechnicallyRon (@TechnicallyRon) August 31, 2017

Advertising

Um female "Lord of the Flies" already exists pic.twitter.com/uAQZCM0Qjq — Orli Matlow (@HireMeImFunny) August 31, 2017

And now dudes are mansplaining at me how Lord of the Flies wasn't about toxic masculinity, but just "culture." Lololol. — Melissa McEwan (@Shakestweetz) August 31, 2017

We're literally living an all-male "Lord of the Flies" right now, but sure, let's see two male writers describe how women would be worse. — Charles Clymer🏳️‍🌈 (@cmclymer) August 31, 2017

"all-female Lord of the Flies remake" SOUNDS LIKE SOMEONE MISSED THE FUUUUUCKIN POINT OF LORD OF THE FLIES — Gavia Baker-Whitelaw (@Hello_Tailor) August 30, 2017

Advertising

As it stands, the drama of the news of the remake may be greater than anything we will be seeing on screen. WHO HAS THE DAMN CONCH?

My personal take on the all-female Lord of the Flies?

I imagine the all-female 'Lord of the Flies' adaptation will just be 90 minutes of girls asking each other if they have a hair tie. — april lavalle (@imatoofbrush) August 31, 2017

© Copyright 2017 Someecards, Inc.