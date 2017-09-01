Advertising

Most Harry Potter fans are probably aware that this day, the first of September, is the day where Hogwarts students hop on the train at Platform 9 3/4 and begin their journey back to school.

So what's so special about THIS September 1? Well, September 1, 2017 just happens to be 19 years after the battle of Hogwarts ended. If you remember, the epilogue of Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows takes place "19 years later." Today is the day that Harry and Ginny's son, Albus Severus Potter, boards the Hogwarts Express for the first time.

We know, it's emotional. We'll give you a minute.

This information was brought to our attention by the queen of the Wizarding World herself, J.K. Rowling, who tweeted about it this morning.

Today's the day Albus Severus Potter boards the Hogwarts Express at King's Cross for the first time #19yearslater ⚡️ — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) September 1, 2017

Naturally, Potter fans had a lot of feels.

He is saying this RIGHT NOW :) #19YearsLater — Mária KV (@mkvisky) September 1, 2017

Some people wanted updates on the characters.

listen the hufflepuffs gotta know how teddy is doing. what color is his hair today is he eating his veggies plz advise — emma lord (@dilemmalord) September 1, 2017

This jokester reminded us all of a budding romance that's supposed to occur on this day.

You know what that means? Teddy and Victoire are snogging. — Every Orange Box (@everyorangebox) September 1, 2017

Even Arthur Weasley chimed in. (WHO KNEW HE WAS ON TWITTER?)

So proud of my grandson 🤗 — Arthur Weasley 🐤 (@Weasley_dad) September 1, 2017

Many people gathered at King's Cross Station in London to celebrate this momentous day.

I'm on my way to Kings Cross to join them! #19yearslater pic.twitter.com/x1BANAERP6 — Shauna🌷 (@ohmyhorcrux) September 1, 2017

To those with us at King's Cross, and those joining us from all over the world, we wish you a safe and happy journey #BackToHogwarts pic.twitter.com/wAo7B157Zj — Pottermore (@pottermore) September 1, 2017

But mostly, people thanked Rowling for bringing these books into the world.

Dear JK - a day to remember the 'little Wizard' who lives inside all of us. That's something your books have helped me see. Thank you x — mark townsend (@trickyvicar) September 1, 2017

I called my dog "Draco". I will tattoo ⚡️ on my skin. I bought books, wands, movies. I taught our HP story to my friends. Thank you. Always. — feltonino cuoricino. (@xstuckwitharry) September 1, 2017

Such a special day! 😭 Thank you for creating this wonderful, magical world, it means so much to so many of us! ✨❤️✨ #19yearslater — Laura Davidson (@lovelylaurajd) September 1, 2017

You've created something where the magic never ends but extends generations. We can't thank you enough for sharing your heart. #19YearsLater — Kristen Nicole (@ClassicalyWrote) September 1, 2017

Can't believe it's #19yearslater already. What a journey we've all had along the way. It's been a magical ride. Thank you @jk_rowling 🦅 — Victoria Maclean ϟ (@HPCollectorUK) September 1, 2017

"All was well."

