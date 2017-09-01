Most Harry Potter fans are probably aware that this day, the first of September, is the day where Hogwarts students hop on the train at Platform 9 3/4 and begin their journey back to school.
So what's so special about THIS September 1? Well, September 1, 2017 just happens to be 19 years after the battle of Hogwarts ended. If you remember, the epilogue of Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows takes place "19 years later." Today is the day that Harry and Ginny's son, Albus Severus Potter, boards the Hogwarts Express for the first time.
We know, it's emotional. We'll give you a minute.
This information was brought to our attention by the queen of the Wizarding World herself, J.K. Rowling, who tweeted about it this morning.
Naturally, Potter fans had a lot of feels.
Some people wanted updates on the characters.
This jokester reminded us all of a budding romance that's supposed to occur on this day.
Even Arthur Weasley chimed in. (WHO KNEW HE WAS ON TWITTER?)
Many people gathered at King's Cross Station in London to celebrate this momentous day.
But mostly, people thanked Rowling for bringing these books into the world.
"All was well."