Because Game of Thrones is over and I need something to fill the void, Quora sent me an email this morning featuring an intriguing question from the mind of inquiring muggles: "Can Voldemort conjure a Patronus?"

Probably, but a comment made years ago by author J.K. Rowling makes the question a little more interesting.

Immediately, if you're a Hufflepuff, you think "snake." Voldemort speaks to snakes, he put part of his soul in a snake, and the movies made zero effort to differentiate his face from a snake's.

The designated answer on Quora, in fact, concludes that "serpent" is the best guess for Voldy's Patronus, essentially the Potter world's version of a spirit animal. But if you're a Ravenclaw, you'll want to read deeper into the question. Good for you, then, that J.K. Rowling's spoken on the issue, at least indirectly. If you take her word for it: Voldemort probably has no Patronus. At the very least, he wouldn't ever need one. In a Bloomsbury Live Chat interview cited by several Potter fan sites, someone asked Rowling about Death Eaters and the Patronus charm. "Was Snape the only Death Eater who produce a full Patronus?" asked one reader. "Yes," answered Rowling. "Because a Patronus is used against things that the Death Eaters generally generate, or fight alongside. They would not need Patronuses." Well, right. The Order of the Phoenix sometimes uses the Patronus to send messages and prove their identities, but for the most part... it's to fight off all the evil sh*t Voldemort sends their way. Namely, the Dementors. Which spend much of their time in the story following Voldemort's explicit demands. As the Quora article quotes, Professor Lupin explains the Patronus charm as "a kind of positive force, a projection of... hope, happiness, the desire to survive." Save the last one, those aren't really Voldemort's go-to feelings. His fatal flaw in the books is not understanding the magic of love. So what about his character suggests he would ever cast magic based out of joy? Still, if you want to get technical, you can look at Rowling's comment and say that Voldemort himself isn't a Death Eater because the Death Eaters are actually just his followers (he doesn't seem to have his own dark mark, for instance). Then fine, you Slytherin. Consider his Patronus a snake.

