On Tuesday night, Donald Trump tweeted a response to Hillary Clinton's latest comments about her election loss, which she blamed partly on the FBI and Russia.

...Trump/Russia story was an excuse used by the Democrats as justification for losing the election. Perhaps Trump just ran a great campaign? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 3, 2017

We're over 100 days into Donald Trump's regime, so there's no reason to point out that the president might have had other, more important things to worry about than Hillary Clinton's comments to the press. We get it. He tweets.

J.K. Rowling, for instance, has skipped that point and gone straight to Trump's writing style. Particularly, his use of third person. She's got just a little bit of writing experience herself.

I wonder whether Trump talks to Trumpself in the third Trumperson when Trump's alone. https://t.co/8CEzVTJjBq — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) May 3, 2017

This led to a fun little third-person Trump game, which you're welcome to play at home.

Trump tired. Trump sleep now. Goodnight Trump. (Goodnight Trump.) — Simon Blackwell (@simonblackwell) May 3, 2017

Trump smash! — Mat Ryer (@matryer) May 3, 2017

*The Donald's inner monologue*

"How many Trumps would a Donald Trump Trump if a Donald Trump could Trump Trumps?" pic.twitter.com/FAJNYtItkm — Jamie-Rose Duke (@Jamie_Rose_Duke) May 3, 2017

I reckon Trump screams "TRUMP" during orgasm — Murray Sackwild (@mrsacky) May 3, 2017

Not even Lockhart talked about Lockharts self in the third Lockhartson — Action💯Ando🔥 (@AndyCrete) May 3, 2017

Now Rowling was on a roll, and she responded to this guy...

Trumpdiculous, Trump talks perfect Trumpish when around other Human Trumples — TechnicallyRon (@TechnicallyRon) May 3, 2017

Like this:

It looks like we're getting an entirely new language out of this one Donald Trump tweet. But "Trumpish" isn't great for your health.

