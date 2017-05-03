On Tuesday night, Donald Trump tweeted a response to Hillary Clinton's latest comments about her election loss, which she blamed partly on the FBI and Russia.
We're over 100 days into Donald Trump's regime, so there's no reason to point out that the president might have had other, more important things to worry about than Hillary Clinton's comments to the press. We get it. He tweets.
J.K. Rowling, for instance, has skipped that point and gone straight to Trump's writing style. Particularly, his use of third person. She's got just a little bit of writing experience herself.
This led to a fun little third-person Trump game, which you're welcome to play at home.
Now Rowling was on a roll, and she responded to this guy...
Like this:
It looks like we're getting an entirely new language out of this one Donald Trump tweet. But "Trumpish" isn't great for your health.