Advertising

When J.K. Rowling wrote the Harry Potter series, she chose to write about a giant spider named Aragog who lived with his giant spider offspring in the woods. She also chose to give one of her protagonists, Ron Weasley, a deep fear of spiders. Turns out, she identifies with Ron much more than she identifies with Aragog.

The author encountered an unwelcome visitor in her home this week, and once it was captured, she shared a photo of it to Twitter.

I am a strong, independent woman. Also, thanks very much to my husband for dealing with this so I could go through the door it was blocking. pic.twitter.com/nytaftNcIw — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) September 18, 2017

Advertising

"I am a strong, independent woman. Also, thanks very much to my husband for dealing with this so I could go through the door it was blocking," she captioned a shot of a large spider trapped in a glass.

Girl, that is a huge-ass spider, and you are a strong, independent woman. Shout out to Mr. Rowling for stepping up and shooting his Patronus straight at that mini Aragog.

This is not the first time Rowling has opened up about her fear of following the spiders. Back in 2008, she revealed that she is afraid of spiders–as is Rupert Grint, who played Ron Weasley, reported The Telegraph.

Advertising

The internet was quick to respond to J.K. Rowling's tweet, Harry Potter superfan Ariana Grande included.

(Note to non-Potterheads: Arania Exumai is the incantation that blasts large spiders away.)

Plenty of others came through with support for J.K.'s fear–and with endless Harry Potter puns.

should've casted riddikulus and given it roller skates — em ia (@heartdraco) September 18, 2017

Advertising

It's only Aragog... — Cherry Wallis (@CherryWallis) September 18, 2017

Did he call you "friend of Hagrid" before he tried to eat you? — Chanti Burnette (@chantiburnette) September 18, 2017

Now I know where Ron got his fear of spiders lol — Meredith Sims (@_msims94) September 18, 2017

Advertising

There's being a strong independent woman and there's dealing with too many damned legs. You did fine. *shudder* — Shah Rukh Khan (@IAmSRKhan888888) September 18, 2017

That thing... is huge. — k a g i r i i (@_kagirii) September 18, 2017

It's Aragog... he comes in peace XD — ℓαυяα (@EviiDanse) September 18, 2017

just came to see how many original Aragog replies you would receive and I am not disappointed 😂😂 — Stacey Lee (@_Stacey_Lee_) September 18, 2017

Advertising

Looks like J.K. Rowling won't be following the spiders anytime soon.

© Copyright 2017 Someecards, Inc.