Author and Twitter champion J.K. Rowling sent fans on a wild goose chase on Tuesday to guess the title of her upcoming novel.
It all started when one fan asked Rowling if she could give a hint as to what the next Strike novel would be called. (Referring to Cormoran Strike, the main character in the series of crime novels Rowling wrote under the psuedonym Robert Galbraith.)
Rowling responded with a Wheel Of Fortune-style puzzle.
This sparked a frenzied guessing game among fans trying to figure out what the title of the book is.
Even J.K. Rowling was a fan of that last slew of guesses.
Some fans remained stumped, and asked Rowling for some additional clues.
No vowels were permitted, however. And so, the guesses continued.
Eventually, fans started getting closer to the book's actual title.
And finally, someone got it.
Apparently Rowling's next novel will be titled Lethal White. The winning guesser will be rewarded with a copy of the book signed by J.K. Rowling herself.
Well, this has been a fun snow day distraction. Now it's back to work. (For us and for J.K. Rowling.)