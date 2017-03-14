Advertising

Author and Twitter champion J.K. Rowling sent fans on a wild goose chase on Tuesday to guess the title of her upcoming novel.

It all started when one fan asked Rowling if she could give a hint as to what the next Strike novel would be called. (Referring to Cormoran Strike, the main character in the series of crime novels Rowling wrote under the psuedonym Robert Galbraith.)

@jk_rowling Can you give a hint as to what the next Strike novel will be called? — Alexis ❤️🇬🇧⚡️❤️ (@luminousmax405) March 14, 2017

Rowling responded with a Wheel Of Fortune-style puzzle.

This sparked a frenzied guessing game among fans trying to figure out what the title of the book is.

LETHAL CHILI — sylvain (@Sylvqin) March 14, 2017

I can't wait for SEAHOG PHONY — TechnicallyRon (@TechnicallyRon) March 14, 2017

My best stabs:

"Mighty Rhino"

"Eighty Shoes"

"Mashed Chips"

Did I get it? :-D — Dan Slott (@DanSlott) March 14, 2017

Even J.K. Rowling was a fan of that last slew of guesses.

No, but I would definitely read novels called 'Eighty Shoes' and 'Mashed Chips.' https://t.co/Ru6FLtUEIE — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) March 14, 2017

Some fans remained stumped, and asked Rowling for some additional clues.

May I buy a vowel? — JOHN EDWARD 🔦 (@psychicmediumje) March 14, 2017

No vowels were permitted, however. And so, the guesses continued.

LETHAL SHEDS, a gritty and disturbing exploration of the DIY community’s dark underbelly — Tom Phillips (@flashboy) March 14, 2017

Mighty Throbs — Apple Cider (@RyanChua15) March 14, 2017

Eventually, fans started getting closer to the book's actual title.

Somebody just sent me a joke suggestion that is one letter away from the title... — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) March 14, 2017

And finally, someone got it.

Ladies and gentlemen, we have a winner. https://t.co/2aOXDYi6qA — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) March 14, 2017

Apparently Rowling's next novel will be titled Lethal White. The winning guesser will be rewarded with a copy of the book signed by J.K. Rowling herself.

.@warpathed DM me your address and I'll make sure you get a signed copy when I finally finish it! — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) March 14, 2017

Well, this has been a fun snow day distraction. Now it's back to work. (For us and for J.K. Rowling.)

Well, that was fun. Back to chapter 23. — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) March 14, 2017

