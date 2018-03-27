Your favorite Judy Blume book just got a modern makeover and people don't know how to feel.

Reading Judy Blume is a bit of a right of passage for many tweens‚ but her book Are You There God? It's Me, Margaret may not look the way you remember it.

National politics reporter Jessica Huseman uploaded this picture of the new cover of the 1970 classic.

Notice anything...different?

What have they done to Judy Blume this book was copyrighted in 1970 pic.twitter.com/1FtR5Y7Fkr — Jessica Huseman (@JessicaHuseman) March 25, 2018

Yes, although Are You There God? It's Me, Margaret is timeless in many regards, there are some elements of the book that feel pretty out of date. For instance, we no longer really use sanitary napkin belts, thank god. So it makes sense that the cover of the book would be changed to attract a new generation of readers.

However, that didn't stop people from feeling really weird about the modern cover.

had it as hard cover circa 1974. only part that disturbs me is lowercase m for Margaret. otherwise, just makes me feel old for a sec. — joan_mediator (@joan_mediator) March 25, 2018

Noooooooooooo. I bloody loved Judy Blume books in my early teens. I guess this cover may appeal to today's youngsters but it just seems wrong. https://t.co/VqaTVKetuR — Gary Patrick Brown (@gpb1979) March 25, 2018

I thought it was a fun way to bring the book into 2018. It’s more enticing to a younger generation. — Brian Bradley (@brianjbradley) March 26, 2018

Soon people started sharing the book cover of the edition they grew up with: