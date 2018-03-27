Your favorite Judy Blume book just got a modern makeover and people don't know how to feel.

Reading Judy Blume is a bit of a right of passage for many tweens‚ but her book Are You There God? It's Me, Margaret may not look the way you remember it.
National politics reporter Jessica Huseman uploaded this picture of the new cover of the 1970 classic.
Notice anything...different?
Yes, although Are You There God? It's Me, Margaret is timeless in many regards, there are some elements of the book that feel pretty out of date. For instance, we no longer really use sanitary napkin belts, thank god. So it makes sense that the cover of the book would be changed to attract a new generation of readers.
However, that didn't stop people from feeling really weird about the modern cover.
Soon people started sharing the book cover of the edition they grew up with:
But nearly everyone could agree that the thought of God texting is really funny:
Look, we understand the reason why the cover would be updated to appeal to this generation...but if God starts using emojis...we're out.