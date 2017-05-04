Advertising

Stephen King can't think of anything scarier than Donald Trump. After tweeting about his new movie The Dark Tower, King admitted there's nothing he can write to make you jump up in fear that Donald Trump's not already doing with his famous fingers.

King's mini rant, which starts with fiction and moves to stranger-than-fiction, is fun to read if you think about it as his train of thought. First he's thinking about his story, and then realizes—wait—this is basically a romance novel compared to Trump with the nuclear button.

THE DARK TOWER trailer is here. And it's awesome.https://t.co/UEQjfkuvRZ — Stephen King (@StephenKing) May 3, 2017

If the Republicans vote away health care for their big biz big daddies, remember next November. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) May 4, 2017

Trump's tweets in his first hundred days draw a pretty clear portrait: he's an almost textbook case of narcissistic personality disorder. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) May 4, 2017

That this guy has his finger on the nuclear trigger is worse than any horror story I ever wrote. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) May 4, 2017

Maybe King will be inspired to write a horror story with a supernatural Trump villain. I mean, he already teased us with a few (very) short versions a few months ago.

Obama tapped Trump's phones IN PERSON! Went in wearing a Con Ed coverall. Michelle stood guard while O spliced the lines. SAD! — Stephen King (@StephenKing) March 4, 2017

Not only did Obama tap Trump's phones, he stole the strawberry ice cream out of the mess locker. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) March 4, 2017

Trump should know OBAMA NEVER LEFT THE WHITE HOUSE! He's in the closet! HE HAS SCISSORS! — Stephen King (@StephenKing) March 4, 2017

And if you need it, Stephen King, here's some motivation for your next novel.

