Katherine McPhee just threw shade at ex-show 'Smash' and the internet is living for it.

Actor Katherine McPhee got in on the latest meme, the "if you don't love me at my [worst], then you don't deserve me at my [best], but in doing so, she threw shade at the play, Smash, that she was in, before going on to be in Waitress.
Her hypothetical "worst" picture shows her in Smash, while her "best" picture shows her in Waitress.
A lot of people disagreed with her, though, about the quality of Smash.
McPhee didn't elaborate, but I wonder what it was about Smash she didn't like? Because it sure seems to have some devoted fans!
