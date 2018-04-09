Katherine McPhee just threw shade at ex-show 'Smash' and the internet is living for it.

Actor Katherine McPhee got in on the latest meme, the "if you don't love me at my [worst], then you don't deserve me at my [best], but in doing so, she threw shade at the play, Smash, that she was in, before going on to be in Waitress.

If you then you don’t

don’t love deserve

me at my me at my pic.twitter.com/SoUOkhhy81 — Kat McPhee (@katharinemcphee) April 9, 2018

Her hypothetical "worst" picture shows her in Smash, while her "best" picture shows her in Waitress.

A lot of people disagreed with her, though, about the quality of Smash.

Smash was just awesome ❤️ I still listen all the songs — E. Bennet (@VickySeixas) April 9, 2018

Me too! Let me Be Your Star never fails to pump me up! — Olivia (@Okiedokie_Liv) April 9, 2018

Smash didn’t get the respect it deserved!! — Bethany West (@niale_west) April 9, 2018