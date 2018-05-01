Lisa Rinna's daughter attacked on Instagram for 'inappropriate' prom dress.

Lisa Rinna's teenage daughter, Amelia Gray Hamlin, is on the receiving end of a lot of criticism from the internet for wearing what some people think is an inappropriate dress to her prom.

The dress is very low-cut, as you can see from this picture Amelia posted on Instagram, writing "Can't hide the gang." Nope, not in that dress, especially.

Can’t hide the gang A post shared by Amelia (@ameliagray) on Apr 28, 2018 at 10:56pm PDT

People reacted differently to the dress.

Some people thought it looked gorgeous.

While others really weren't fans of it.