Lisa Rinna's daughter attacked on Instagram for 'inappropriate' prom dress.

Lisa Rinna's teenage daughter, Amelia Gray Hamlin, is on the receiving end of a lot of criticism from the internet for wearing what some people think is an inappropriate dress to her prom.
The dress is very low-cut, as you can see from this picture Amelia posted on Instagram, writing "Can't hide the gang." Nope, not in that dress, especially.
People reacted differently to the dress.
Some people thought it looked gorgeous.
While others really weren't fans of it.
Her mother, Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' Lisa Rinna clearly saw nothing wrong with the dress, as she proudly Instagrammed a group of teens including her daughter as they posed before prom.
But people posted their opinions on Rinna's Instagram, too.
This is my new favorite internet comment. Does she think Amelia will ask about her supermodel son? This could be be his big break.
Anyway, it doesn't seem like either Amelia or Lisa gives a hoot what anyone says. Now to get back to that lady about her son...