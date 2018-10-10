12 people who've met a celebrity who was an 'absolute dick' spill dirt and name names.

They say "never meet your heroes" because your heroes often turn out to be egomaniacs who won't even look us common people in the eyes. To lend credence to this theory, people are sharing on Reddit about encountering a celebrity who was "an absolute dick." Of course, being a dick is subjective, and these are just one person's side of the story. We can't know what really happened or what was going on in this celebrity's personal life at the time! Maybe they were having a really, really bad day and couldn't help but treat a peasant like crap. Or maybe fame has gone to their heads—and to be fair, wouldn't it go to yours?

1. Steven Seagal, Kiefer Sutherland and Bob Hoskins.

2. Vivica A. Fox.

Maybe she was just having a DAY.