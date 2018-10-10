12 people who've met a celebrity who was an 'absolute dick' spill dirt and name names.

12 people who've met a celebrity who was an 'absolute dick' spill dirt and name names.
may wilkerson
Oct 10, 2018@3:37 PM
Advertising

They say "never meet your heroes" because your heroes often turn out to be egomaniacs who won't even look us common people in the eyes. To lend credence to this theory, people are sharing on Reddit about encountering a celebrity who was "an absolute dick." Of course, being a dick is subjective, and these are just one person's side of the story. We can't know what really happened or what was going on in this celebrity's personal life at the time! Maybe they were having a really, really bad day and couldn't help but treat a peasant like crap. Or maybe fame has gone to their heads—and to be fair, wouldn't it go to yours?

1. Steven Seagal, Kiefer Sutherland and Bob Hoskins.

2. Vivica A. Fox.

Maybe she was just having a DAY.

Advertising

3. Cuba Gooding Jr.

OK but maybe he reeeeeally needed that pretzel though???

4. Bruno Mars

Bruno seems so nice though????!!!!???

Advertising

5. It's not a list of rude celebs without Mariah Carey!

6. Wynonna Judd

Advertising

7. Rick Flair

This guy?? Mean to kids???

8. J. Lo, oh no.

Advertising

Jenny..... did you forget about the block???????

9. Shockingly, Iggy Azalea is not nice to people.

10. Chevy Chase, of course.

Advertising

We've heard bad, bad things.

11. All the Kardashians.... except Scott Disick??

The only shocking part of this is that Scott Disick is nice.

Advertising

12. Bruce Willis

Something to consider:

Also a good point:

Advertising

OK, you still shouldn't flip off a kid though. You crazy celebs.

Advertising
© Copyright 2018 Someecards, Inc
 