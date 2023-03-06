20 people share their worst 'I met a celebrity who turned out to be a jerk' story.

Anyone who has worked in the service industry or behind-the-scenes entertainment world usually has had the opportunity to see a celebrity's entitled side as they recall picking blue M&Ms out of the dressing room snack basket. So, when a Reddit user asked, "What's your best 'I met a celebrity and he/she was an a*shole' story?" disappointed fans everywhere were ready to share the famous person who completely shattered their illusions.
I saw Demi Lovato in a smoothie shop with my 9-year-old cousin, who's a big fan. We went up to her and my cousin asked for an autograph. She was texting, looked up, and with the most scathing look said, "Can't you see I'm f*cking busy?" My cousin was crushed and almost cried when we left. - [deleted]
I've met a lot of celebrities (Elijah Wood, Eli Roth, Mel Gibson, Patton Oswalt) and all of them have been extremely nice. While I'm sure there's many celebrities who buy into their own bullsh*t, I sometimes wonder how many of these "bad celebrity encounters" involved the person acting like an as*hole to a celebrity.