20 people share their worst 'I met a celebrity who turned out to be a jerk' story.

Meeting a famous person you admire can be a once-in-a-lifetime memory, but sometimes the term "never meet your heroes" is tragically true...

Anyone who has worked in the service industry or behind-the-scenes entertainment world usually has had the opportunity to see a celebrity's entitled side as they recall picking blue M&Ms out of the dressing room snack basket. So, when a Reddit user asked, "What's your best 'I met a celebrity and he/she was an a*shole' story?" disappointed fans everywhere were ready to share the famous person who completely shattered their illusions.

1.

I saw Demi Lovato in a smoothie shop with my 9-year-old cousin, who's a big fan. We went up to her and my cousin asked for an autograph. She was texting, looked up, and with the most scathing look said, "Can't you see I'm f*cking busy?" My cousin was crushed and almost cried when we left. - [deleted]

2.