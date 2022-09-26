18 funny tweets from people who aren't ready for Rihanna's Super Bowl halftime show.

The NFL has just announced that Rihanna, after nearly 7 long years without an album, will be headlining the Super Bowl Pepsi Halftime show and fans absolutely cannot process this information.... pic.twitter.com/7oCnFsZH5U— Rihanna (@rihanna) September 25, 2022 Let’s GO - @rihanna @rocnation #SBLVII @AppleMusic @NFLonFOX pic.twitter.com/xmIXK5jsRg— NFL (@NFL) September 25, 2022 The excitement, the joy, the anticipation...the sudden urge to attempt to understand what football is...? It's all simply too much to handle at the beginning of a week. Rihanna has so many #1 hits it's hard to even begin guessing what the new mom will be bringing to the stage, but one thing is for sure: it better not be any other people Rihanna. We only have 15 minutes don't clog the setlist with coworkers.Notice how every celebrity is excited about Rihanna’s Super Bowl performance. She’s the celebrity of celebrities.— ᴍɪᴍɪ’ꜱ ʀᴇɪɢɴ ᴡ*ɴ’ᴛ ʟᴇᴛ 🆙 (@TheMimiReign) September 26, 2022 Considering Rihanna has taken a break from music to focus on building a billionaire beauty business empire and start a family, fans can't stop joking that her halftime show will be a 15 minute long commercial for Fenty featuring 0 songs. Regardless of what Rihanna's performance entails, it's guaranteed to be epic. Sorry, Swifties...maybe next year.1.rihanna leaving the super bowl stage after explaining all the new fenty products coming in 2024 pic.twitter.com/yhPtNWL9Qm— tia (@cursedhive) September 25, 2022 2.Rihanna at the superbowl: pic.twitter.com/OlyqntS0eO— toss a coin to your witcher (@itsayosigns) September 25, 2022 3.having a child so expensive Rihanna gone back to work 😩— Chester (@chestermpierre) September 25, 2022 4.Rihanna bout to announce Fenty Sports. Y’all not getting no album.— Marty Byrde Composure (@TopherPatt) September 25, 2022 5.WE MADE IT THROUGH THE RIHANNA DROUGHT pic.twitter.com/Nb6MmrBvfE— Dylan | RENAISSANCE 🅴 (@dylanbehavior) September 25, 2022 6.Rihanna: “sex in the air I don’t care I love the smell of it”Me on the field: pic.twitter.com/RaAFVoAR8L— ✨ (@heyjaeee) September 25, 2022 7.rihanna didn't stop the music after all pic.twitter.com/qMHYtTWULd— pop culture moments (@notgwendalupe) September 25, 2022 8.Rihanna opening the Superbowl after a seven-year hiatus pic.twitter.com/pxhstWKXs6— Saint Hoax (@SaintHoax) September 25, 2022 9.The way Rihanna broke the internet twice this year is insane. pic.twitter.com/O4SkLpX4rG— Onika Maraj (@FentyMinaj12) September 26, 2022 10.rihanna trying to remember her songs lyrics at the super bowl pic.twitter.com/POAjqKxY9B— andrea (@witnessandrea) September 26, 2022 11.Rihanna you got 15 minutes. Stick to the classics and NO FEATURES —- especially yo baby daddy! we are not watching for him [closed]— jordan • they/them (@jd_occasionally) September 25, 2022 12.Rihanna getting Jesus ready for his special appearance at her Super Bowl show pic.twitter.com/3JWV8YjYQK— Meh (@Spilling_The_T) September 25, 2022 13.if rihanna does kiss it better at the super bowl my vagina will fall out— 𝐞𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐥 𝐜𝐚𝐢𝐧 (@mothercain) September 26, 2022 14.Normalize taking 6 whole years off and going back to the office for 13-15 minutes to perform the Super Bowl Halftime show— Kimberly 🧜🏻♀️ Dinaro💲 (@KimberDin) September 26, 2022 15.When I hear RIHANNA’s voice after 6 whole years, the blood that will rush to my veins. I’ll just cry 😭 I don’t even know dear God😭 pic.twitter.com/Qqm7XeZfbr— tired of waiting for R9 (@RlHANNMA) September 25, 2022 16.ATTENTION NAVY!i accidentally bought Rihanna SuperBowl tickets on the same day I’m supposed to get married and they cost me $1500. if anyone wants to go take my place for FREE it’s going to be at the st jude’s church his name is morgan he’s 6’5 super nice guy— dia act i diassance (@twinkologian) September 26, 2022 17.I love that social marketing teams probably drafted so many copy line suggestions for this announcement with football puns and plays on lyrics and Rihanna was like, “.” https://t.co/FHaI3sCD59— Alex Goldschmidt (@alexandergold) September 25, 2022 18.when rihanna performs a 14-minute makeup tutorial at the halftime show instead pic.twitter.com/tIstDaGvNt— crazy broke asian (@tribranchvo) September 25, 2022