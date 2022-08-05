20 of the most scathing reactions to Dane Cook's engagement announcement.

Dane Cook of early 2000s arena comedy Kool-aid man fame, just got engaged to his "long-time girlfriend" 23-year-old Kelsi Taylor, which has many people asking "how long is a 'long-time?'"

Here's a fun math challenge: if Dane Cook and his soon-to-be wife have been dating for five years, why was a 45-year-old man hanging out with teenagers? When exactly did he meet her and why was she still in high school? Ok, class dismissed!

Regardless of how you feel about "age gaps" in relationships, Taylor is a consenting adult woman who is free to marry a man nearly 30 years older than she is if she wants to. When asked about the glaring age difference, Cook brushed it off and responded "The only thing you have to do is plan that your deaths will be somewhat far apart.” Still, Twitter couldn't resist brutally roasting Cook for this one...

