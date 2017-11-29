The biggest and shortest celebrity haircuts of 2017.

2017 has had some unexpected headlines, largely revolving around politics and sexual harassment scandals. Thankfully, some celebrities have continued to provide us with vapid content that distracts from the state of the world, because we all need a break from reality sometimes.
In Hollywood, 2017 was a big year for hair makeovers (and political stuff, but that's not what we're thinking about right now, okay? It's recharge time). Heads were shaved, hair was dyed. It was chaos, but fun, manageable chaos. Here are 14 celebrities who took a scissors to their head.
Kate Hudson
Before
After
The actress/entrepreneur shaved it all off over the summer.
Katy Perry
Before
After
Perry cut off a lot of hair at the start of 2017.
After, the second time
Perry chopped off the rest of her hair just in time for her disappointing summer album Witness.
Emma Stone
Before
After
Emma once again embraced her true roots with fake chemicals over the summer.
Mille Bobby Brown
Before
After
The teenage fashionista confused fans when she stepped out with shoulder-length hair at the October premiere of Stranger Things.
Emilia Clarke
Before
After
Clarke finally went blonde for Game of Thrones before the final season began filming.
Kim Kardashian
Before
After
Nope, not a wig. Kardashian went platinum blonde in the fall and has stuck with this color for a few months.
Bella Hadid
Before
After
The model known for her long hair and tight ponytails went short in the spring. After rocking the bob over the summer, Hadid's hair has started to grow out.
Kylie Jenner
Before
After
Jenner went short in November.
Mila Kunis
Before
After
Kunis jumped on the bob train in the fall.
Selena Gomez
Before
After
The pop singer went blonde in time for her first post-kidney transplant performance.
Sarah Hyland
Before
After
Hyland went full blonde in early 2017 .
After, part two.
Then she went went long and changed the color to a true brunette.
Jourdan Dunn
Before
After
The model went back to a bob this year after rocking über-long locks.
Cara Delevinge
Before
After
Delevigne went bald as a baby in the spring. Her hair is currently in a pixie state.
Kristen Stewart
Before
After
The natural brunette shaved and dyed her hair in early 2017, which means time has passed for it to grow out a little bit.