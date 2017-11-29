The biggest and shortest celebrity haircuts of 2017.

The biggest and shortest celebrity haircuts of 2017.
Julianne Adams
Nov 29, 2017@4:26 PM
Advertising

2017 has had some unexpected headlines, largely revolving around politics and sexual harassment scandals. Thankfully, some celebrities have continued to provide us with vapid content that distracts from the state of the world, because we all need a break from reality sometimes.

In Hollywood, 2017 was a big year for hair makeovers (and political stuff, but that's not what we're thinking about right now, okay? It's recharge time). Heads were shaved, hair was dyed. It was chaos, but fun, manageable chaos. Here are 14 celebrities who took a scissors to their head.

Kate Hudson

Before

After

The actress/entrepreneur shaved it all off over the summer.

Katy Perry

Before

About last night...✨🍫 @jpgaultierofficial @lorraineschwartz @vanityfair

A post shared by KATY PERRY (@katyperry) on

After

Perry cut off a lot of hair at the start of 2017.

Advertising

After, the second time

Perry chopped off the rest of her hair just in time for her disappointing summer album Witness.

Emma Stone

Before

If you were born with the weakness to fall, you were born with the strength to rise.

A post shared by Emma Stone (@emmastone_official_) on

After

Show love to those who appreciate you ❤️

A post shared by Emma Stone (@emmastone_official_) on

Emma once again embraced her true roots with fake chemicals over the summer.

Advertising

Mille Bobby Brown

Before

You guys! My @lofficielparis cover story is coming out tomorrow! 👁

A post shared by Millie Bobby Brown (@milliebobbybrown) on

After

@finnwolfhardofficial I’m so blessed to have a great (on screen romance) with this lovely boy! Eleven loves you ⭐️

A post shared by Millie Bobby Brown (@milliebobbybrown) on

The teenage fashionista confused fans when she stepped out with shoulder-length hair at the October premiere of Stranger Things.

Emilia Clarke

Before

After

Advertising

Clarke finally went blonde for Game of Thrones before the final season began filming.

Kim Kardashian

Before

After

Love this glam using @kkwbeauty by @makeupbyariel & @chrisappleton1 for LACMA

A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on

Nope, not a wig. Kardashian went platinum blonde in the fall and has stuck with this color for a few months.

Bella Hadid

Before

Backstage @ Sies Marjan today ✨ Thank you @bitton 💛

A post shared by Bella Hadid (@bellahadid) on

Advertising

After

@alexanderwangny giving it❤️thank you for being my super date ❤️👑💋

A post shared by Bella Hadid (@bellahadid) on

The model known for her long hair and tight ponytails went short in the spring. After rocking the bob over the summer, Hadid's hair has started to grow out.

🌹

A post shared by Bella Hadid (@bellahadid) on

Kylie Jenner

Before

throwback 😍 Mary Jo is the perfect red @kyliecosmetics ♥️

A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on

Advertising

After

Kylie cut her hair again today 11/25/17

A post shared by Kylie Jenner (@kyliesnapchat) on

Jenner went short in November.

Mila Kunis

Before

After

Friendship haircuts.💕💖💕💖 #badmomsxmas #milakunis

A post shared by kristen bell (@kristenanniebell) on

Kunis jumped on the bob train in the fall.

Advertising

Selena Gomez

Before

After

A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) on

The pop singer went blonde in time for her first post-kidney transplant performance.

Sarah Hyland

Before

I hear all the kids are wearing chokers now a days. #criticschoiceawards

A post shared by Sarah Hyland (@sarahhyland) on

After

Oh yeah. I'm a blonde now.

A post shared by Sarah Hyland (@sarahhyland) on

Advertising

Hyland went full blonde in early 2017 .

After, part two.

#cinnamonchocolate by @nikkilee901 🔥🍫 #901girl

A post shared by Sarah Hyland (@sarahhyland) on

Then she went went long and changed the color to a true brunette.

Jourdan Dunn

Before

Rileys Mum @britishgq awards 👩🏾

A post shared by Jourdan Dunn (@jourdandunn) on

After

I couldn’t decide so I wore Both 👖🤷🏽‍♀️

A post shared by Jourdan Dunn (@jourdandunn) on

Advertising

The model went back to a bob this year after rocking über-long locks.

Cara Delevinge

Before

After

Delevigne went bald as a baby in the spring. Her hair is currently in a pixie state.

Seeing RED @burberry

A post shared by Cara Delevingne (@caradelevingne) on

Advertising

Kristen Stewart

Before

After

The natural brunette shaved and dyed her hair in early 2017, which means time has passed for it to grow out a little bit.

Advertising
© Copyright 2017 Someecards, Inc