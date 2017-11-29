The biggest and shortest celebrity haircuts of 2017.

2017 has had some unexpected headlines, largely revolving around politics and sexual harassment scandals. Thankfully, some celebrities have continued to provide us with vapid content that distracts from the state of the world, because we all need a break from reality sometimes.

In Hollywood, 2017 was a big year for hair makeovers (and political stuff, but that's not what we're thinking about right now, okay? It's recharge time). Heads were shaved, hair was dyed. It was chaos, but fun, manageable chaos. Here are 14 celebrities who took a scissors to their head.

Kate Hudson

Before

Artsy mirror selfies can temporarily cure boredom and be a great excuse to share how excited you are about newly highlighted blond tips 💇 A post shared by Kate Hudson (@katehudson) on Jun 1, 2017 at 7:45pm PDT

After

Rocking the left to right side part with my big boy for MindUp ❤️ #ProudMama @officialgoldiehawn @thehawnfoundation A post shared by Kate Hudson (@katehudson) on Nov 4, 2017 at 8:32pm PDT

The actress/entrepreneur shaved it all off over the summer.

Katy Perry

Before

About last night...✨🍫 @jpgaultierofficial @lorraineschwartz @vanityfair A post shared by KATY PERRY (@katyperry) on Feb 27, 2017 at 6:33pm PST

After

Perry cut off a lot of hair at the start of 2017.