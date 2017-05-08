Advertising

On Sunday night MTV hosted their 26th annual Movie and TV Awards—but this year marks the first year that the awards categories were gender-neutral. Progress!

Despite the rain, the celebs came out in all their finery…and a few in their "what"-ery. Take a look below to check out some of the best and worst looks of the night. And remember: never trust my opinion on best and worst looks because I've been wearing the same grey hoodie every day since 1947.

WORST: Farrah Abraham

The teen mom showed up in costume as Ms. Cultural Appropriation 2017, wearing a Bollywood-inspired look, complete with maang tikka, a head accessory typically worn by Indian brides. (ASOS was raked over the coals for selling earlier this year as a "chandelier hair clip.") Abraham told TooFab she "wanted to bring culture to the red carpet" and wasn't worried "at all" about cultural appropriation backlash from the Internet, saying, "I think this will inspire others to embrace new cultures and have good experiences." Mm-hmm.

BEST: Taraji P. Henson

Taraji P. Henson, who took home the award for “Best Fight Against The System” for Hidden Figures knocked it out of the park (as always) looking stunning in form-fitting rose gold. Her dress had both a turtleneck and side cut-outs, and somehow she pulled it off. Probably because she's Taraji P. Henson.

ALSO BEST: Issa Rae

Issa Rae's dress is simple enough not to be overwhelming, but it had enough different details to keep it interesting.

MOST MAYBE: Hailee Steinfeld

The dress is cute, the color and decorations are lovely, and Hailee Steinfeld looks great in it. Only one thing: anyone else getting Pretty Woman "Julia Roberts goes shopping on Rodeo Drive" vibes? Yeah. This would also make a nice swimsuit. Just saying.

MOST MOST: Cara Delevingne

Of course Cara Delevingne looks utterly gorgeous and completely "VERY" wearing Saint Laurent and thigh high boots. She looks like a super sexy alien, and I mean that in the best possible way. Are we sure she's not a replicant? Or maybe she's a…REPLI-CAN.

GOOD SHOW: Shannon Purser

Okay, yes, it's a busy pattern, but it's really cute and she looks happy in it. And the strappy silver shoes are A+.

MOST ADVANCED: Yara Shahidi

There's so much going on here and yet Yara Shahidi looks so good, I can only imagine that I am too fashion remedial to even understand it. Plus, I love each part individually, so maybe it's just one of those "I'm going to wear all my favorite things at once and anyone who doesn't appreciate it is losing out."

MOST COMFY COZY: Tracee Ellis Ross

Tracee Ellis Ross managed to look both dressed up and dressed down at the same time. Like she took a beautiful silky expensive blanket, belted it, added some great (not comfortable looking) shoes and her trademark bright lip, and ta-da! Ready to go.

MOST BRING IT: Amandla Stenberg

I love everything about Amandla Stenberg's look. The star of the upcoming Everything, Everything did everything, everything her own way, and it is so much yes. The shaved hair? The blue lipstick? The what-even-is-that-a-blazer-or-a-dress? Please, please give me more.

