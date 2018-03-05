The worst looks from the Oscars as chosen by someone who hasn't showered in two days.

Advertising
Sunday, March 4 marked the 90th Annual Academy Awards, and while the Academy gave out Oscars for best performances and effects, we're giving out Oscars for worst dressed. Only our Oscars don't have statues or any trophy at all, just a disapproving shake of the head from someone who knows less about fashion than all the Hollywood stars put together.
1. The Oscar for Most Aggressively Floral Dress Shaped Vaguely Like a Couch goes to…Whoopi Goldberg!
2. The Oscar for What On Earth Is Going On In the Back of That Dress goes to…Kelly Ripa!
3. The Oscar for Dress Most Resembling a Moss-Covered Tree goes to…Frances McDormand!
4. The Oscar for Who Told You It Was a Good Idea To Wear Drapes To an Awards Show goes to…Andra Day!
5. The Oscar for Most Torso-est goes to…Blanca Blanco!
6. The Oscar for Ugliest Tuxedo/Best Figure Skating Outfit goes to…Adam Rippon!
7. The Oscar for Dress Most Likely To Be Worn By a Cruise Ship Performer goes to…Salma Hayek!
8. And the Oscar for Perfectly Good Dress Ruined By A Christmas Garland goes to…Margot Robbie!
