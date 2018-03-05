The worst looks from the Oscars as chosen by someone who hasn't showered in two days.

Sunday, March 4 marked the 90th Annual Academy Awards, and while the Academy gave out Oscars for best performances and effects, we're giving out Oscars for worst dressed. Only our Oscars don't have statues or any trophy at all, just a disapproving shake of the head from someone who knows less about fashion than all the Hollywood stars put together.

1. The Oscar for Most Aggressively Floral Dress Shaped Vaguely Like a Couch goes to…Whoopi Goldberg!

Getty Images

2. The Oscar for What On Earth Is Going On In the Back of That Dress goes to…Kelly Ripa!

Getty Images

3. The Oscar for Dress Most Resembling a Moss-Covered Tree goes to…Frances McDormand!

Getty Images

4. The Oscar for Who Told You It Was a Good Idea To Wear Drapes To an Awards Show goes to…Andra Day!

Getty Images

5. The Oscar for Most Torso-est goes to…Blanca Blanco!

Getty Images

6. The Oscar for Ugliest Tuxedo/Best Figure Skating Outfit goes to…Adam Rippon!