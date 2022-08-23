5 People Having a Bad Tuesday.

Because Tuesdays are almost as crappy as Mondays.

5. Gary Busey because he's been accused of allegations of sexual misconduct.

A face you can trust? Shutterstock

Actor Gary Busey has been charged with multiple counts of criminal sexual contact and harassment after his behavior at a Monster-Mania Convention in New Jersey last weekend.

According to TMZ, Busey allegedly put his face up to a woman's breasts and asked where she got them, then tried to unlatch her bra strap. Two other complaints have been filed by women who claim he grabbed their behinds as well.

Busey flat out denied all allegations of sexual misconduct, saying "nothing happened." He claims the whole interaction with the women lasted less than 10 seconds and they made up the story after the fact. Busey is set to be arraigned on August 31.