5 people having a bad Tuesday after a long weekend.

5. Chris Pine because he may (or may not) have gotten spit on by Harry Styles.ShutterstockSocial media was lit ablaze this weekend by fans trying to figure out if Harry Styles spit on Chris Pine at the Venice Film Festival for the Don't Worry Darling movie premiere.#HarryStyles appears to spit on Chris Pine i won't sleep until i know the truth pic.twitter.com/wLXjIHTYgU— JZMaclin (@Mac70J) September 6, 2022 A representative for Pine denies the incident occurred, calling such claims “a ridiculous story.” That did not stop the memes, however.Me researching for my school papers vs me analyzing the Chris Pine/Harry Styles spit footage pic.twitter.com/VpUq0UcBHj— Alfie (Polar Express Apologist) (@fonsythesnowman) September 6, 2022 HARRY STYLES SAID MY FAVORITE THING ABOUT THE MOVIE IS THAT IT FEELS LIKE A MOVIE. HE THEN APPARENTLY SPIT ON CHRIS PINE pic.twitter.com/IM3GOdyWZt— Adam Benson (@Benson_TheDad) September 6, 2022 breaking down the harry styles-chris pine spit incident pic.twitter.com/mlBdUCeEmx— Adam London (@_adamlondon) September 6, 2022 now y’all are saying harry styles spit on chris pine… what is going on pic.twitter.com/YCNvAIlVsY— hugeasmammoth.films (@hugeasmammoth_) September 6, 2022 True or not, I'm just glad we're talking about "the spit" instead of "the slap."4. Lea Michele because there's a rumor going around that she can't read.ShutterstockA rumor has been going around that Glee star Lea Michele does not know how. to read or write. The actress denied the "bizarre" conspiracy theory saying: “I went to Glee every single day; I knew my lines every single day and then there’s a rumor online that I can’t read or write? It’s sad. It really is. I think if I were a man, a lot of this wouldn’t be the case.” The rumor spread like wildfire through TikToks and podcasts, many even suggest showrunner Ryan Murphy spoon-fed Michele her lines on Glee. While there is no proof this Hollywood gossip has any shred of truth to it, it didn't stop people on Twitter from absolutely roasting the actress:a rumor going around that Lea Michele can't read and her taking it seriously and earnestly responding like "if i was a man this wouldn't be happening" is such a Glee season 5 plot— kalamata olive enthusiast (@smokobythechats) September 1, 2022 I love the rumor that Lea Michele can’t read because literally all she has to do to disprove it is, you know, read something.But instead she goes, “It’s insane! If I couldn’t read would I be able to ice skate like this? If I couldn’t read why do I own so many candelabras??” https://t.co/NXY6QRosGt— Andrew Nadeau (@TheAndrewNadeau) September 1, 2022 new lea michele article says she thinks people are saying she cant read because shes a woman but it's literally because she can't read— Paige (she/her) (@PaigeRosko27) September 1, 2022 lea michele cant read your jokes about her not being able to read but i can. i’m reading every single one. and im laughing.— mon iver 🫡 (@waystarroyhoe) September 3, 2022 While Lea Michele continues to get roasted online, fellow actress Jameela Jamil stepped in to defend the star: View this post on Instagram Read it and weep, folks. If you can. 3. Ben Stiller because he got permanently banned from Russia. ShutterstockHopefully, Ben Stiller didn't have any plans for a fall vacation in Moscow, because he, along with fellow actor Sean Penn and 23 other "members of the US Congress, high-ranking officials, representatives of the business and expert communities, as well as cultural figures" have been officially and permanently banned from entering Russia.Russia's foreign ministry made the announcement yesterday in response to what it calls "the ever-expanding personal sanctions by the Biden Administration against Russian citizens."Stiller, a UNHCR Goodwill Ambassador, has been an outspoken critic of Russia's invasion of Ukraine. "War and violence are devastating people all over the world," the Meet The Parents star said. "Nobody chooses to flee their home. Seeking safety is a right, and it needs to be upheld for every person."Ben Stiller doesn't seem too upset by the ban. He posted this picture today referencing his love for LVIV, a city in Western Ukraine.Good morning. pic.twitter.com/4LeiBEzwye— Ben Stiller (@BenStiller) September 6, 2022 People reacted on Twitter:Ben Stiller banned from Russia and all I could think of is this. pic.twitter.com/ANqA7C5c1r— Johnny (@RedJohnny4) September 6, 2022 Ben Stiller and Sean Penn are no longer allowed in Russia…I am sure they’re really broken up about that pic.twitter.com/BXz7EYpqoY— The GorillaBrain Podcast (@GorillaBrainPod) September 6, 2022 Ben Stiller when he founds out he's been sanctioned by russia pic.twitter.com/lX1VOM3srr— Just Dave ⛏✭ (@El_Daverino) September 5, 2022 I did not have "Ben Stiller getting banned from Russia" on my 2022 bingo card. I guess Putin really, really hated Zoolander 2.2. The Weekend because he couldn't sing at his own concert.ShutterstockSinger The Weeknd disappointed thousands of fans at Los Angeles' SoFi Stadium on Saturday night after he stopped his performance after just three songs.The Weeknd, whose real name is Abel Makkonen Tesfaye, personally apologized to fans, telling the angry crowd, “I don’t know what happened when I screamed, but I just lost my voice. This is killing me. I don’t want to stop the show but I can’t give you the concert I want to give you right now.”The crowd responded with gasps and boos, but reportedly, they'll all get full refunds The weekend always goes by way too fast.1. Britney Spears because her sons are publicly dissing her.ShutterstockBritney Spears has a #1 hit song and she finally has freedom from the conservatorship her dad put her in over a decade ago, but what she doesn't have is a good relationship with her teen sons, Jayden and Preston. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Britney Spears (@britneyspears) In a voice memo, which has since been deleted from Instagram, Spears put her 15-year-old son Jayden on blast for the comments he made in an interview on “60 Minutes Australia" saying, “Do you guys want me to get better so I can continue to give your dad $40,000 a month, or is the reasoning behind you guys deciding to be hateful is because it’s actually over in two years and you don’t get anything?” The boys, who Britney shares with ex-Kevin Federline, complained about their mom's social media presence, and defended their grandpa Jamie Spears, despite previously filing a restraining order against him.These family dynamics are Toxic.