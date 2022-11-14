5 People Having A Bad Monday

Waking up this Monday morning might be rough after a long weekend, but at least you aren't these celebs who are having a bad Monday.5. Elon Musk because of his Twitter beef with Senator Ed Markey. Twitter's new verification rules has allowed users to impersonate public figures. Twitter's new blue check verification policy allows users to pay $7.99 a month for the blue check mark. While this is obviously a money grab for Twitter it has also allowed many Twitter users to change their pictures, pay for a blue check mark, and begin impersonating public figures. This has caused many people to bash Elon for this new way of spreading misinformation.A WaPo reporter recently created a fake account for Senator Ed Markey and began to impersonate the Senator on Twitter. The Senator took to Twitter to call out this issue, and Musk was not hesitant to respond. A @washingtonpost reporter was able to create a verified account impersonating me—I’m asking for answers from @elonmusk who is putting profits over people and his debt over stopping disinformation. Twitter must explain how this happened and how to prevent it from happening again. pic.twitter.com/R4r7p6mduP — Ed Markey (@SenMarkey) November 11, 2022 Perhaps it is because your real account sounds like a parody? — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 13, 2022 This may have been a mistake since Markey sits on several Senate Subcommittees that oversee the companies that Musk owns, including Tesla. One of your companies is under an FTC consent decree. Auto safety watchdog NHTSA is investigating another for killing people. And you’re spending your time picking fights online. Fix your companies. Or Congress will. https://t.co/lE178gPRoM — Ed Markey (@SenMarkey) November 13, 2022 While the disinformation that can be spread isn't ideal, others have taken a more satirical approach and have impersonated the public's more disliked figures, such as Ben Shapiro. I have always wondered what a women’s body feels like. and looks like in real life without clothes. that would be so cool — “Ben Shapiro” (Author of I Am A Parody Account) (@B3nSh4p1ro) November 10, 2022 Theories have also emerged that people impersonating companies are why some of their stock prices have dropped. Twitter Blue erased a few billion in market cap for Lockheed Martin pic.twitter.com/RsMBfRyhO1 — litquidity (@litcapital) November 11, 2022 While it isn't proven, and the entire defense industry has been going down, it is more important than ever for folks to ensure they get information from legitimate sources. Something that Musk and Twitter are not helping with.4. FIFA World Cup in Qatar because celebrities refuse to support it. The FIFA World Cup in Qatar has been riddled with controversy. Football (Soccer in America) fans are gearing up for the 2022 World Cup. Leagues across the world played their final league games before the break for the tournament this past weekend. Eyes are turning to Qatar, accused of a myriad of human rights violations.Rumors emerged that Dua Lipa was set to perform at the World Cup similarly to the way Shakira and J-Lo have at previous iterations of the tournament. However, the singer came out on Instagram saying she will not be performing, nor has she ever been in negotiation to perform in Qatar. She said she would support England from afar and looks forward to visiting Qatar after it fulfills its human rights pledge after winning the bid to host the World Cup. If anyone was hoping for another Waka Waka (This Time for Africa), temper your expectations.LGBTQ+ and women's rights are not what they should be in Qatar. It is also known that the working conditions of migrant laborers have also been subpar. Workers from Sri Lanka, Nepal, Bangladesh, India, Pakistan, Philippines, and Kenya have reported widespread abuse. While this abuse is unacceptable and West is crying out in protest. Twitter has also voiced its opinion on the matter, especially with North America hosting the 2026 World Cup. Explainer: The 2022 FIFA World Cup is being held in Qatar, a country with a history of rampant racism and widespread abuse of migrants. Luckily, the next World Cup hosts in 2026 will be free of such issues. — Reuters Pitchbot (Satire) (@ReutersPitchbot) November 13, 2022 3. Tom Brady because it seems like Gisele is already moving on. Tom and Gisele divorced in late October. Gisele was spotted in Costa Rica with her Jiu-Jitsu teacher, Joaquim Valente, who has known the supermodel for about two years. The two were spotted out to dinner with Gisele's two children, Benjamin and Vivian.Sources close to Gisele said the two aren't dating, noting that Joaquim's brother was also on the trip with them to Costa Rica. Sources close to Tom aren't buying it, saying it's 'weird' that this guy from Miami is in Costa Rica with them.Uh-oh, what was once considered an amicable divorce is slowly turning messy. Also, condolences to anyone that bet that Pete Davidson would be the first to date Gisele.2. Millie Bobby Brown because she could lie through a lie detector test, and now people think her lies were true. The Stranger Things Star's Vanity Fair lie detector test is making the rounds on the internet. Vanity Fair did a segment where they interviewed Milli Bobby Brown to see how good of an actor she is. They purposefully set up the segment and asked her to give fake answers to the questions they asked her.They asked her questions about being homophobic, which Milli Bobby Brown answered with a lie, saying she 'hated' the gay community, including Rue Paul. Still, the clip has since gone viral, prompting many to bring up the accusations that the actress is homophobic, not realizing the entire thing was staged.Brown has been an avid supporter of the LGTBQ+ community. Some folks on Twitter don't find it funny since the actress has dealt with bullying because of a 'joke' that accused Brown of being homophobic.1. Bill Murray for allegedly being accused of 'inappropriate behavior on the set of his new film Being Mortal. People are sharing their stories of Murray being 'inappropriate' on set. After Murray's film halted production because of the allegations, former stories of the film star being inappropriate on set have reemerged. Seth Green's story about Murray throwing him into a trash can on an episode of SNL emerged. Green said that Murray did this because Seth (a 9-year-old at the time) was sitting in Murray's chair. Murray allegedly picked Green up by the ankles and put him in a trash can that tipped over.While the full allegations aren't released, production of Aziz Ansari's film has entirely halted, and it isn't clear when or if production will resume. The film is based on Atul Gawande’s nonfiction book Being Mortal: Medicine and What Matters in the End. It was also clear that Aziz Ansari and Seth Rogen were not part of the complaint.We'll see what happens, but the movie star may be seeing his career take a hiatus as he deals with the ramifications of his behavior.