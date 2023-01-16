5 People Having A Bad Monday.

It's Monday, and guess what? These five celebs are not having a good day.5. The New Miss Universe (Miss USA) because fans accuse the competition of being rigged.Anne Jakrajutatip, the owner of the Miss Universe competition, has been accused of rigging the contest for Miss USA R'Bonney Gabriel. Fans have called out Jakrajutatip online, saying runner-up Miss Venezuela, Amanda Dudamel, was more deserving of the crown. Miss USA’s overall performance was pretty underwhelming all throughout. She’s def not beating the “rigged” allegations. Sorry. #MissUniverse — Demi Basqi (@DemiAlexanderN) January 15, 2023 Miss Universe contest is rigged. Every year the winner is from Earth only. — PuNsTeR™ (@Pun_Starr) January 14, 2023 Jakrajutatip bought the Miss Universe pageant for $20 million, and with it came the rights to Miss USA. From the start, there were gripes about how Gabriel came to be Miss USA, with many accusing she climbed the ranks through favoritism resulting in many top positions within the competition being suspended due to investigation.4. Britney Spears because she caused a scene at a restaurant on Friday.Britney and her husband, Sam Asghari showed up with their bodyguard at a restaurant in LA packed with patrons who whipped out their phones upon seeing Spears. Britney got angry, and eyewitnesses say Britney became 'manic' and began yelling.Asghari grew visibly frustrated, prompting him to leave the restaurant abruptly. Britney began sitting alone, incoherently talking to herself before she left with her bodyguard.3. King Combs (P Diddy's son) because everyone is calling him a nepo baby (nepotism baby).Christian 'King' Combs refuses to accept the 'nepo baby' label that children of influential and wealthy people are being called. The label attributes their success to having access to their parents' connections that most people don't.King Combs says that the criticism is one he shrugs off. He understands the 'notoriety' that comes with being a rich kid but calls his birthright as the Bad Boy heir apparent nothing short of a blessing.King Combs and Diddy made nepo family history when their songs hit No. 1 on different Billboard charts.2. Prince Harry because Chelsea Handler roasted his 'Chilly Willy' at the Critic's Choice Awards.Handler, who was presenting an award to Neicy Nash-Betts for her performance in 'Dahmer' said, 'Dahmer became the third highest viewed show on Netflix with a combined watch time of 1 billion hours, which apparently is the same amount of time we're going to have to listen to Prince Harry talk about his frostbitten penis. It's enough, already.' Handler made a joke referencing a portion of Harry's book where he talks about how his disco stick got frostbite while he was on a charity trip to the North Pole.Handler went on to poke fun at James Cordon for his restaurant debacle before winning Nash her Best Supporting Actress in a Limited Series award. .@chelseahandler has the best delivery. Still thinking about the way she said James Cameron got 350 million for Avatar while Women Talking was “shot in a barn” 😂 — Atsuko Okatsuka (@AtsukoComedy) January 16, 2023 1. Kanye West for purportedly having a secret wedding.According to sources, West's secret wife is Bianca Censori, a former architectural designer at Yeezy. They seem to have had some ceremony as West has been spotted wearing a wedding band, although it doesn't seem they have filed for an official marriage certificate. Kanye West getting married is pure comedy cause you know Kim just finding out.. along with the rest of us 🤣😂💀💀💀💀 — LaToYAH 👸🏾💕 (@ToiWeezy) January 13, 2023 Last month West released a song called 'Censori Overload' which explicitly hints at his new lady. The lyrics hint at why Kanye wanted a quick wedding as he drops the following verse, 'And the Bible said I can't have any more sex until marriage.' West has been in hot water since he outed himself as a Nazi sympathizer. Is this true love or the start of an even larger dumpster fire?