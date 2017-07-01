Advertising

Apart from his work as an actor—including as Farmer Arthur Hoggett in the classic Babe and, more recently, as the conniving Cardinal Michael Spencer on HBO's The Young Pope—actor James Cromwell has been an especially vocal activist for a number of progressive causes since the 1960s. Now it looks as if the 77-year-old may spend a week in jail because of his protest activity.

Back in 2015, Cromwell was one of six people arrested and found guilty of obstructing traffic during a sit-in to protest the construction of a natural gas-fired power plant in Wawayanda, New York, which they said would have a disastrous effect on the environment. Three of those individuals paid a fine of $375 in relation to the charge, but Cromwell (who lives in a neighboring town) and two others (Pramilla Malick and Madeline Shaw) refused, receiving a sentence of seven days in the county jail.

Cromwell doesn't seem rattled by the threat, and with an appeal filed, he now has a new deadline of July 14 to pay the fine—which, again, it doesn't seem like he has any intention of doing. Instead, he's having a laugh on Twitter.

"If we don’t stay together, nothing will change," Cromwell said after the initial deadline to pay the fine came and went. "Power to the people."

That'll do, James. That'll do.

