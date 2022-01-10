9 Times celebs responded to trolls online.

Wow, it turns out celebrities are people too. You'd think they'd be too busy shopping and riding in their yachts to notice, but apparently even the rich and famous read the hateful comments and DMs they recieve online.

The internet has definitely made people feel like they can insult and attack everyone on anything they post. Anyone with a social media account knows how cruel, toxic and absouletly hard the internet can be. Celebrities are defintiely not strangers to shaming and harassment. Luckily for them they also have money, lawyers, fans, and publicists to back them up.

Still, it can't be easy being attacked so publicly. That's why it's so satifying to watch s celeb take down a troll. These celebrities responded to the hateful DMs and comments they've recieved. It's a healthy reminder for everyone to have a little bit more compassion online, even towards celebrities.