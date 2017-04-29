Advertising

April 29 is arguably the most important day on the internet. Why? Because it's the day that a not-yet-famous Bruno Mars looked surprised to see Pete Wentz, the bassist of a band called Fall Out Boy, which is currently far less famous than Bruno Mars. In this timeless image, the history of 21st-century music is told.

it's been nine years since Bruno Mars was excited to see Pete Wentz pic.twitter.com/gIKfAJqOJZ — cool aunt™ (@_oygevalt) April 29, 2017

Advertising

happy Bruno Mars Was Shocked To See Pete Wentz day pic.twitter.com/K3gD8Fijyi — nadia (@eightiesfiIms) April 29, 2017

Everyone online loves the photo, for obvious reasons—there's something so innocent about Bruno standing aside as a pop star stares meaningfully into a camera lens. But was Bruno actually "surprised" or "excited" or "shocked" to see Wentz, as so many people describe it? Not according to an interview he gave on 104.3 MYFM this week. I guess it's true: We really can't have nice things.

Advertising

Yes, it turns out that Bruno—innocently leaving a lunch with friends in LA—was simply stunned by the rudeness of paparazzi who had shoved him out of the way so they could get a shot of somebody he only later learned was Pete Wentz. Although there is a happy ending here: the two musicians later met and hit it off.

Still, it goes to show that everything on the internet is a beautiful lie.

On this day, nine years ago, Bruno Mars was pleased to see Pete Wentz pic.twitter.com/Xh69tWLVYD — Keetz (@keetztweets) April 29, 2017

© Copyright 2017 Someecards, Inc.