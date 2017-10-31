A-Rod texted J.Lo from the bathroom on their first date. Stars–they're just like us!

When two people as hot and famous as Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez start dating, one might imagine the beginnings of their relationship to be nothing but with unabashed confidence and witty banter. However, J.Lo an A-Rod's first date was just as awkward as your last Tinder date.

In a new cover story for Vanity Fair, the couple dished on their first dinner together, at the Hotel Bel Air. Lopez explained that even though Rodriguez was acting confident, he was clearly a tiny ball of nerves.

“He was sitting there in his white shirt, very confident and manly, but then he was just so talkative!” she says. “I think he thought I was going to be this loud person, but I’m not. I just listen. So he’s talking, talking about his plans, about how he had just retired from baseball, about how he saw himself getting married again, all these things you wouldn’t normally talk about on a first date. I don’t know if he thought it was a date. I thought it was a date. Then I knew he was nervous because he asked me if I wanted a drink. I said, ‘No, I don’t drink,’ and he asked if I minded if he had one. He was nervous, and it was really cute.”

The reason Rodriguez was so nervous? He wasn't sure if it was a date.

“I didn’t know if it was a date,” Rodriguez told Vanity Fair. “Maybe we were seeing each other at night because of her work schedule. I went in uneasy, not knowing her situation.” But when she mentioned she was single, everything changed, and the nerves really kicked in. “She told me around the third or fourth inning that she was single,” he continued. “I had to get up and go re-adjust my thoughts. I went to the bathroom and got enough courage to send her a text.”