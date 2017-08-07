Advertising

Aaron Carter and his girlfriend Madison Parker have decided to go their separate ways, Us Weekly reports.

Carter and Parker started dating at the end of last year. "The split was very amicable," a source close to the couple told Us Weekly. "Aaron is continuing to focus on his personal self with regards to his truth, health, and music."

Parker was with Carter when he was arrested on DUI and marijuana possession charges last month. She was also charged with obstruction and drug-related charges.

News of their breakup came just hours after Carter came out as bisexual in a heartfelt note to his fans.

Late Sunday night, Carter posted a shirtless selfie to Twitter, along with a caption thanking his fans for their support.

Goodnight world. Your #LøVë and support means everything to me. 🙏🏻 I adore all my fans. Never forget that pic.twitter.com/Rcsni1ecDJ — Aaron Carter (@aaroncarter) August 7, 2017

