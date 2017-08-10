Advertising

It must be 2001 again, because Aaron Carter's personal life suddenly feels super relevant. In the past month, the singer came out as bisexual by sharing a heartfelt note on Twitter, he was arrested for a DUI and drug possession, and he and Madison Parker ended their relationship. Evidently, he got over the latter fairly quickly, because he just asked actress Chloe Grace Moretz out on Twitter. Twice. Guess that makes Moretz his Internet Girl!

To be fair, Carter's tweets were not entirely unprompted. In a new video with Variety, Moretz was asked to reveal her childhood celebrity crush. (Shout out to whoever edited this for including footage from vintage Aaron Carter music videos.)

"When I was four years old I thought Aaron Carter was so cool. And then my friend, when we were both little babies back in Georgia, she liked Aaron Carter too, and we used to fight over who would get Aaron Carter one day," Moretz explained. "Who knows, maybe we’ll meet?" she added with a touch of sarcasm.

Carter must not have sensed Moretz's sarcastic undertones, because he tweeted his desire to take her on a date.

Mmmm may I take you to dinner @ChloeGMoretz ? — Aaron Carter (@aaroncarter) August 9, 2017

His first tweet was in response to Women's Wear Daily, who tweeted an article about Moretz's decision to take a break from acting. 14 minutes later, he realized that posting it as a response to Variety's tweet about Moretz's childhood crush on him would probably make more sense. Aaron, oh Aaron!

Hey @ChloeGMoretz - let's set up a date. The crush is mutual. 😍 https://t.co/7iYrXFjAVl — Aaron Carter (@aaroncarter) August 9, 2017

Aaron, she had a crush on you 16 years ago. "Mutual" is probably not the right word at this point.

Moretz has yet to respond to Carter's tweet, as it's pretty unlikely she's still crushing on him. But Chloe, if Carter invites you to a house party, you should probably come get it.

