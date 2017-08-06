Advertising

Singer Aaron Carter got honest about his sexuality in a heartfelt note posted to Twitter on Saturday night. Carter tweeted out a screen shot of a note he'd written on his phone, where he came out to his fans as bisexual.

"To start off, I would like to say that I love each and EVERY ONE of my fans," Carter wrote in the note. "There's something I'd like to say that I feel is very important for myself and my identity that has been weighing on my chest for nearly half my life."

"This doesn't bring me shame, just a weight and a burden I have held onto for a long time that I would like lifted off of me," the 29-year-old singer continued.

Carter explained that as a teenager, he started to find himself attracted to both men and women.

"I grew up in this entertainment industry at a very young age and when I was around 13-years-old I started to find boys and girls attractive," Carter explained. "There were years that went by that I thought about it, but it wasn't until I was 17-years-old, after a few relationships with girls, I had an experience with a male that I had an attraction to who I also worked with and grew up with."

"To me music has always been my temple. Music will ALWAYS be what transcends all of us and myself. The studio has always been my safe haven," Carter continued. "But the ultimate goal for me is to be satisfied. I never want to be a figure of disappointment."

Carter concluded his note with a quote by Boy George: "I never felt as though I didn't belong, I just acted as though I did."

Aaron Carter is currently dating photographer Madison Parker, and recently told Entertainment Tonight that he wants to start a family with her.

"I wanna be married. I wanna be engaged to my beautiful girlfriend, Madison," he said. "I wanna be a good father, a good role model, a strong role model."

Carter has had a rough time of late. Earlier this month, he was arrested for DUI and got into a public social media feud with his older brother, Nick. Hopefully things start to get better soon.

