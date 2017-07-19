Advertising

Former pop star Aaron Carter was arrested on the evening on July 15 in Cornelia, GA. He was charged with DUI and possession of less than an ounce of marijuana and drug paraphernalia. TMZ has acquired the audio of a 911 call about Carter's erratic driving right before the 29-year-old pulled into an Autozone parking lot and was approached by cops.

Carter was allegedly driving like a lunatic (a drunk lunatic) all over the road, swerving and opening his door while driving , according to the unidentified caller. He told 911,

There is a Yukon in front of me, don't have a tag on it, and that sucker's been in the median, he's been all the way over to the guardrail. He's got his door open going down the road.

He then clarifies that it wasn't a Yukon, it was a Chevy Suburban. He says, "It's a Chevrolet Suburban, I'm close enough to it now I can see, I didn't want to get too close to him," adding, "Oh, and he looks like he is on something. . ." Later, just before ending the call, the man states, "Gosh, he is all over the road."

For his part, Carter is claiming innocence. In a statement posted to Twitter, he says that something was wrong with his car's alignment and that's why he was going to Autozone.

Thank you ALL for your prayers & well wishes. I am so sorry to all my fans that I missed. The truth will come out! Read my statement here: pic.twitter.com/XaiKqUeXxh — Aaron Carter (@aaroncarter) July 17, 2017

Carter's girlfriend, Madison Parker, was in the car with him, and according to the Washington Post was booked on the same charges as Carter, plus an additional charge of obstruction. What happened there? No idea!

