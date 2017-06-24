Advertising

It seems that singer Aaron Carter had a pretty eventful trip to Syracuse, NY this past week. Not only did he have to deal with some fans who were "bullying" him, he also wound up in the ER.

After performing a concert in Syracuse Thursday night, Carter posted a series of tweets detailing the incident, in which he overheard a fan making negative comments about his weight. According to Us Weekly, 29-year-old Carter revealed last month that he had been diagnosed with a hiatal hernia when he was 19 years old. The condition makes it difficult for him to eat.

Carter reportedly overheard the fan saying he looked like he had cancer. Carter accused the fan and others of body-shaming him, saying, "You guys are bullying me."

I'm entirely hurt by a so-called fan that I just encountered she wasn't realizing I was listening, she said I look like I have cancer — Aaron Carter (@aaroncarter) June 23, 2017

This is body shaming. You guys are bullying me. I've already adressed my medical issues. #bodyshaming https://t.co/OhH1h5oTVa — Aaron Carter (@aaroncarter) June 23, 2017

Carter, who is the younger brother of Backstreet Boys singer Nick Carter, pointed out that things had been especially difficult for his family recently. Aaron and Nick's dad passed away last month, five years after their sister Leslie died of a drug overdose at age 25. June 6 was Leslie's birthday.

I've literally had the hardest week of my life, my dad past away my late sisters birthday anniversary was June 6th & people #BodyShame me. — Aaron Carter (@aaroncarter) June 23, 2017

A few hours later, Carter posted another series of tweets letting fans know that he was in the hospital "to get a little check up." Carter also posted photos of himself in a hospital bed and wheelchair.

Lots of shows lately, had to head up to ER just to get a little check up these shows are crazy lately gotta make sure I stay strong — Aaron Carter (@aaroncarter) June 23, 2017

Carter ended his series of tweets by promising to "work on getting bigger physically" and reminding fans that he has "medical issues I don't want to discuss at this time."

I promise I'll work on getting bigger physically I have medical issues I don't want to discuss at this time. #GodBless — Aaron Carter (@aaroncarter) June 23, 2017

We hope Aaron gets better soon.

