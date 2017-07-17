Advertising

After being arrested on DUI and drug charges over the weekend, it is safe to say that Aaron Carter's party is over, y'all. But things definitely went from bad to worse for the former child star when he got into it with big brother/former Backstreet Boy Nick Carter on Twitter.

Not a good look, boys. giphy

On Saturday night, Aaron and girlfriend Madison Parker were arrested in Habersham County, Georgia, and charged with a DUI, possession of less than one ounce of marijuana, and possession of drug-related objects.

Advertising

Being the concerned big brother he is, Nick Carter reached out to his Aaron in his hour of need by...tweeting at him?

To my brother: I love u no matter what & if u feel the need to reach for help, I am here and willing to help you get better. — Nick Carter (@nickcarter) July 16, 2017

He also added:

Family isn't always easy,be we're all here for you. — Nick Carter (@nickcarter) July 16, 2017

Sure, that is a very sweet message. Still, it would be much sweeter if it came in the form of a text or a phone call or something a little more private.

Advertising

After the commotion of his arrest died down, Aaron Carter sent out a Tweet to thank fans (he still has fans?) for their support and to address his brother's very public statement.

He was not too happy:

Thank you ALL for your prayers & well wishes. I am so sorry to all my fans that I missed. The truth will come out! Read my statement here: pic.twitter.com/XaiKqUeXxh — Aaron Carter (@aaroncarter) July 17, 2017

Lastly, Aaron would like to state on record this statement regarding his brother Nick's public tweets: 'If my own blood (Nick) truly cared about my well-being, why wouldn't he call me directly and have a conversation instead of making this about him through a very public forum? That's not cool at all to use me for his PR and kick me while I am down. I love my family despite it through thick and thin.'

Advertising

Yeesh.

Yeah, it was not cool of Nick to tweet about his brother rather than sending him a private message, but Aaron responding with a tweet of his own is definitely more than a little hypocritical.

Was a pleasure meeting my boyfriends brother today 💁🏻 @aaroncarter @nickcarter A post shared by MADPICS (@madpics) on Mar 7, 2017 at 7:27pm PST

Can one of you pick up the phone and call the other before this turns into a Kardashian-level sibling rivalry? Unless that is what they're going for, because let's be honest— all press is good press, right?

Advertising

Watch out, you two. You are one DUI and one Twitter fight away from your own reality show on VH1!

© Copyright 2017 Someecards, Inc.