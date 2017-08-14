Advertising

Aaron Carter has had an eventful couple of months. Now, he's opening up about his strained relationship with his brother Nick Carter.

Aaron said the troubles with his Backstreet Boy brother began during their 2006 reality show, House of Carters.

"I remember watching when I did the House of Carters show with my family - I remember watching the first episode, and within the 20 minutes, I saw my brother and his best friend making fun of me and my beats," Aaron said during an interview on Elvis Duran and the Morning Show on Monday.

"'Oh, did you hear Aaron’s beat?' And they’re laughing at me," he continued, "And I’m sitting with all of my friends in the living room watching this, and I’m really embarrassed. I was like, ‘Why would you do that?’"

Who among us has not had a bitter sibling rivalry start because one sibling was making fun of the other's beats?

Aaron went on to bring up his public feud with his brother from earlier this summer. After Aaron received a DUI on July 15, Nick offered up his support on Twitter.

"Then there was this whole thing that happened with the DUI and all that stuff," Aaron said in the interview. "My brother had my number and then he’s like, ‘If you need …,'" he said of his brother's tweets.

"Like dude, what are you talking about? You don’t even know me, Nick. You don’t even talk to me. We see each other once or twice a year and I’m keeping it real with you, and that’s what it is."

Despite their issues, Aaron says he still loves his brother. When asked if he thought Nick loved him, Aaron replied, "I think he loves me conditionally."

Yikes.

