Aaron Carter clearly had quite the roller coaster of a summer, between his July arrest for DUI and drug possession, coming out as bisexual and then checking into rehab last month. But he seems to have risen like a proverbial phoenix from the ash. And as a benefit to turning his life around: he looks like a total stud now. Three cheers for sobriety!

The 29-year-old singer (best known as Nick Carter's little bro but don't tell him that) checked in to treatment on September 22nd, he revealed to his followers on Twitter last month.

Only I can change my life. No one can do it for me. — Aaron Carter (@aaroncarter) September 22, 2017

He checked out after two weeks, People reports. And while two weeks may not seem like a lot of time, he clearly maximized the value of his time in there, as evidenced by this dramatic before-and-after photo he shared on Instagram this morning:

From 115 pounds to 145 In a few weeks. On the left 115 on the right 145 🙏🏻Continuing to focus on myself and my health. Sorry I couldn't wait to show you till 2018 🤷🏼‍♂️#proudofmyself #StressFree I missed you all so much. Needed some time to heal and this is a direct result. A post shared by Aaron Carter (@aaroncarter) on Oct 7, 2017 at 1:17am PDT

Damn, two weeks of rehab looks GOOD on Aaron Carter

I mean, also, he seems happy and healthy and that's the most important part!!!!!! But as a bonus, I think we can all agree he looks damn good. In the caption, Carter wrote:

Carter's photos are already going viral, with over 16,000 likes since he shared them this morning and hundreds of supportive comments from fans praising his dramatic transformation:

In an emotional tweet today, he thanked his fans for sticking by him:

Thank you to everyone who has continued to believe in me and stick by My side. I will always aim to make you proud but this was for me 🙏🏻 — Aaron Carter (@aaroncarter) October 7, 2017

"I will always aim to make you proud but this was for me," he wrote. A reminder that he didn't get sober just so we could all ogle his hot bod. Let's just call that a bonus.

